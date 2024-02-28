Music and video games go together like peanut butter and jelly. It’s why people love swinging around New York in Spider-Man 2 while listening to the Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack. If you want to make use of Music in Infinite Craft, though, here’s what you need to know.

How to Make Music in Infinite Craft

When you hear of all the fun things you can create in Infinite Craft, Music is probably pretty far down the wishlist. It will probably start with fictional characters like Superman and Godzilla and move into stranger things like Drunk and Life itself. However, there is always time to jam out.

If you’re looking to make Music in Infinite Craft, diving into this recipe from Infinite Craft Solver is the way to go. Here are all the steps you need to follow:

Earth + Wind = Dust

Fire + Water = Steam

Earth + Water = Plant

Dust + Earth = Planet

Plant + Steam = Tea

Planet + Wind = Storm

Storm + Tea = Tempest

Water + Water = Lake

Tea + Tempest = Typhoon

Earth + Fire = Lava

Planet + Steam = Steampunk

Lake + Water = Ocean

Lava + Typhoon = Volcano

Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate

Ocean + Ocean = Sea

Dust + Volcano = Ash

Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Lava + Sea = Stone

Ash + Dust = Cinder

Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree

Dust + Water = Mud

Cinder + Stone = Glass

Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp

Fire + Glass = Lens

Water + Wind = Wave

Lens + Swamp = Microscope

Microscope + Wave = Radio

Fire + Steam = Engine

Engine + Radio = Transistor

Radio + Transistor = Walkman

Fire + Walkman = CD

CD + Fire = Music

And that’s how to make Music in Infinite Craft. With this new element on your side, you’ll be able to create other exciting items, such as Dance, Rap, Song, and Philosophy.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun.