Music and video games go together like peanut butter and jelly. It’s why people love swinging around New York in Spider-Man 2 while listening to the Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack. If you want to make use of Music in Infinite Craft, though, here’s what you need to know.
How to Make Music in Infinite Craft
When you hear of all the fun things you can create in Infinite Craft, Music is probably pretty far down the wishlist. It will probably start with fictional characters like Superman and Godzilla and move into stranger things like Drunk and Life itself. However, there is always time to jam out.
If you’re looking to make Music in Infinite Craft, diving into this recipe from Infinite Craft Solver is the way to go. Here are all the steps you need to follow:
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Plant + Steam = Tea
- Planet + Wind = Storm
- Storm + Tea = Tempest
- Water + Water = Lake
- Tea + Tempest = Typhoon
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Planet + Steam = Steampunk
- Lake + Water = Ocean
- Lava + Typhoon = Volcano
- Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
- Ocean + Ocean = Sea
- Dust + Volcano = Ash
- Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Lava + Sea = Stone
- Ash + Dust = Cinder
- Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree
- Dust + Water = Mud
- Cinder + Stone = Glass
- Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp
- Fire + Glass = Lens
- Water + Wind = Wave
- Lens + Swamp = Microscope
- Microscope + Wave = Radio
- Fire + Steam = Engine
- Engine + Radio = Transistor
- Radio + Transistor = Walkman
- Fire + Walkman = CD
- CD + Fire = Music
Related: How to Enable and Use Infinite Craft’s Dark Mode
And that’s how to make Music in Infinite Craft. With this new element on your side, you’ll be able to create other exciting items, such as Dance, Rap, Song, and Philosophy.
Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!