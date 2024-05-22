Category:
How to Make Ninja in Little Alchemy 2

Unseen in the shadows
Patrick Souza
Published: May 22, 2024 07:44 am

Out of the many elements and items you can get in Little Alchemy 2, Ninja is one of the most peculiar. It has a rather simple recipe, but it takes a while until you get the exact elements needed, so here’s a step-by-step recipe for how to achieve it.

How to Make Ninja in Little Alchemy 2

Ninja can be obtained by mixing Shuriken and Human together. It’s a simple combo, but reaching it can be quite a long road, as you’ll need to make a lot of detours along the way. But this is the fastest way to achieve the results you’re looking for. Let’s start by making Human, which involves getting Life along the way.

Element 1Element 2Result
WaterWaterPuddle
PuddlePuddlePond
PondPuddleLake
LakeLakeSea
SeaEarthPrimordial soup
FireFireEnergy
Primordial soupPrimordial soupLife
WaterEarthMud
AirAirPressure
EarthPressureStone
StoneMudClay
LifeClayHuman

With the first part done, we now need to get Shuriken, which happens to use Metal.

Element 1Element 2Result
EarthEarthLand
LandLandContinent
ContinentContinentPlanet
AirPlanetAtmosphere
AtmosphereWaterCloud
CloudAirSky
SkyPlanetMoon
SkyMoonNight
NightSkyStar
StoneFireMetal
MetalStarShuriken

With those two finally in your hands, it’s time to combine them for the final result. Congratulations, you finally attained Ninja!

As this is almost a final item by itself, there aren’t many recipes that can use it effectively. Take it as your final result – unless you’re thinking about mixing it with a Turtle. And yeah, you get exactly what you’re expecting. There are just too many combinations to be discovered in the game, so don’t be afraid to try them all. Just take your time and keep mixing.

And that’s how to make Ninja in Little Alchemy 2.

Little Alchemy 2 is available now.

Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.