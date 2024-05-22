Out of the many elements and items you can get in Little Alchemy 2, Ninja is one of the most peculiar. It has a rather simple recipe, but it takes a while until you get the exact elements needed, so here’s a step-by-step recipe for how to achieve it.
How to Make Ninja in Little Alchemy 2
Ninja can be obtained by mixing Shuriken and Human together. It’s a simple combo, but reaching it can be quite a long road, as you’ll need to make a lot of detours along the way. But this is the fastest way to achieve the results you’re looking for. Let’s start by making Human, which involves getting Life along the way.
|Element 1
|Element 2
|Result
|Water
|Water
|Puddle
|Puddle
|Puddle
|Pond
|Pond
|Puddle
|Lake
|Lake
|Lake
|Sea
|Sea
|Earth
|Primordial soup
|Fire
|Fire
|Energy
|Primordial soup
|Primordial soup
|Life
|Water
|Earth
|Mud
|Air
|Air
|Pressure
|Earth
|Pressure
|Stone
|Stone
|Mud
|Clay
|Life
|Clay
|Human
Related: How to Make Iceberg in Little Alchemy 2
With the first part done, we now need to get Shuriken, which happens to use Metal.
|Element 1
|Element 2
|Result
|Earth
|Earth
|Land
|Land
|Land
|Continent
|Continent
|Continent
|Planet
|Air
|Planet
|Atmosphere
|Atmosphere
|Water
|Cloud
|Cloud
|Air
|Sky
|Sky
|Planet
|Moon
|Sky
|Moon
|Night
|Night
|Sky
|Star
|Stone
|Fire
|Metal
|Metal
|Star
|Shuriken
With those two finally in your hands, it’s time to combine them for the final result. Congratulations, you finally attained Ninja!
As this is almost a final item by itself, there aren’t many recipes that can use it effectively. Take it as your final result – unless you’re thinking about mixing it with a Turtle. And yeah, you get exactly what you’re expecting. There are just too many combinations to be discovered in the game, so don’t be afraid to try them all. Just take your time and keep mixing.
And that’s how to make Ninja in Little Alchemy 2.
Little Alchemy 2 is available now.