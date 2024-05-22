Out of the many elements and items you can get in Little Alchemy 2, Ninja is one of the most peculiar. It has a rather simple recipe, but it takes a while until you get the exact elements needed, so here’s a step-by-step recipe for how to achieve it.

How to Make Ninja in Little Alchemy 2

Ninja can be obtained by mixing Shuriken and Human together. It’s a simple combo, but reaching it can be quite a long road, as you’ll need to make a lot of detours along the way. But this is the fastest way to achieve the results you’re looking for. Let’s start by making Human, which involves getting Life along the way.

Element 1 Element 2 Result Water Water Puddle Puddle Puddle Pond Pond Puddle Lake Lake Lake Sea Sea Earth Primordial soup Fire Fire Energy Primordial soup Primordial soup Life Water Earth Mud Air Air Pressure Earth Pressure Stone Stone Mud Clay Life Clay Human

With the first part done, we now need to get Shuriken, which happens to use Metal.

Element 1 Element 2 Result Earth Earth Land Land Land Continent Continent Continent Planet Air Planet Atmosphere Atmosphere Water Cloud Cloud Air Sky Sky Planet Moon Sky Moon Night Night Sky Star Stone Fire Metal Metal Star Shuriken

With those two finally in your hands, it’s time to combine them for the final result. Congratulations, you finally attained Ninja!

Screenshot by The Escapist

As this is almost a final item by itself, there aren’t many recipes that can use it effectively. Take it as your final result – unless you’re thinking about mixing it with a Turtle. And yeah, you get exactly what you’re expecting. There are just too many combinations to be discovered in the game, so don’t be afraid to try them all. Just take your time and keep mixing.

And that’s how to make Ninja in Little Alchemy 2.

Little Alchemy 2 is available now.

