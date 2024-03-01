Category:
How to Make Wood in Infinite Craft

Mar 1, 2024
The word 'wood' repeated in Infinite Craft.

Want to create Wood in Infinite Craft, and not just for the off-color jokes? I’ve got everything you need to know, so here’s how to make Wood in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Wood in Infinite Craft

The way you make Wood in Infinite Craft is a little odd. There may be other ways, but the quickest method involves that Infinite Craft miracle ingredient Dust. Here’s how to do it:

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Plant + Plant = Tree
  • Tree + Dust = Wood

Why does Tree + Dust make Wood? I have no idea, but Infinite Craft’s reasoning is a little odd. Half of the fun is trying to figure out how it came to a particular conclusion.

So, once you’ve, er, acquired Wood, what else can you make? Here are some of the things you can come up with by combining Wood with other ingredients:

  • Wood + X-Men = Wolverine
  • Wood + Dust = Broom
  • Wood + Wave = Surfboard
  • Wood + Water = Paper
  • Wood + Wizard = Magic
  • Wood + Joker = Pinocchio
  • Wood + Moon = Werewolf
  • Wood + Human = Pencil
  • Wood + Ice = Igloo
  • Wood + Dracula = Stake
  • Wood + Divorce = Saw

That last one is just a tiny bit sinister, though there’s just as much fun to be had using Saw on other items. Use Saw on Darth Vader, for example, and you get Darth Maul. If you’ve seen Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, you’ll know why that makes sense. Speaking of Star Wars, Star Wars + Saw = Lightsaber, and Han Solo in Carbonite + Saw = Han Solo. If only Princess Leia had thought to bring a Black and Decker.

So, that’s how to make Wood in Infinite Craft. Try mixing it, or Saw, with other items and see what oddities you can come up with.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

