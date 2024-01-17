Cyberpunk 2077 lets players build up relationships with the game’s various NPCs. This includes maximizing a friendship with Johnny Silverhand, played by Keanu Reeves. Here’s how to reach 100% relationship with Johnny in Cyberpunk 2077 and what happens when you do.

How to Reach 100% Relationship

Johnny confronts the player

Players can boost their friendship rating with NPCs through dialog options and various quests, with progress being tracked through the game’s pause menu. Players who reach at least a 70% friendship rating with Johnny will unlock a secret ending to Cyberpunk 2077, along with specific dialog options in the side quest “Chippin’ In.”

The most common way to get on Johnny’s good side and build up your relationship with him in Cyberpunk 2077 is by being friendly and accommodating with him, allowing him to do whatever he wants in dialog throughout your interactions. In the following missions involving Johnny, players can get the chance to further increase their friendship with the driven Night City soldier:

Automatic Love

Transmission

Life During Wartime

Tapeworm

Search and Destroy

Blistering Love

Holdin’ On

A Like Supreme

Some players have reported that installing the Phantom Liberty DLC automatically increases Johnny’s friendship rating with the player, but the full nature of this correlation remains undefined and lacks consistency in amount between different reported instances.

What Happens When You Hit 100% Relationship with Johnny Silverhand

Johnny leans against a wall

While having a 70% relationship rating with Johnny Silverhand is required to unlock the secret ending in Cyberpunk 2077, it isn’t the only requirement to make this happen. In the side mission “Chippin’ In,” be sure to use the following dialog options to set up the secret ending:

“Let’s do something about that” and engrave Johnny’s initials

“The guy who saved my life.”

“Nah, fucked that up too.”

“What do you want from me?”

“Okay. But as second chances go, this is your last.”

“You were a real dick in the beginning.”

“When you said you let down your friends…”

“Yeah, I’ll call Rogue.”

If your relationship rating with Johnny is at least 70% going into the Cyberpunk 2077 mission “Nocturne OP55N1,” when Johnny suggests attacking Arasaka Tower through the main entrance, the player should remain silent as he lays out all the options. This continued silence will lead the player to carry out the planned assault alone, rather than Johnny going out in a blaze of glory alongside his friend. At the end, Johnny is able to finally escape from Night City, ready for a fresh start thanks to his friend’s noble, one-person attack.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.