How to Repair a Tire in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Driving a vehicle in the open-world Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mode is a must, but sometimes a tire or two will occasionally pop when battling the undead, so here is exactly what you need to know to repair the damage if it happens to you.

Repairing Tires in MW3 Zombies

In order to fix a blown tire in MW3 Zombies, all you have to do is crouch and face the affected wheel until a prompt appears, telling you to press Square/X to “Repair Tire.” The method is the same in other CoD modes that allow you to use vehicles, such as Warzone.

Another way to repair tires in the game is to drive the car to a gas station and stay in it until the vehicle is fully repaired. However, this alternate method may not count towards a specific challenge you are trying to accomplish. Doing it manually is quick and easy enough anyway, even without the extra motivation of a challenge. If only it were so easy in real life.

The open-world Zombies mode in MW3 can be a bit intimidating, but we’ll keep you informed on the best practices for completing it — from deployment to exfil — even if it’s something as simple as how to repair a tire, which is incredibly useful knowledge that can be used in more than one Call of Duty title.

