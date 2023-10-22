Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has enough story to shake a webshooter at. But if you’re not interested in the story (maybe because this is your second playthrough) you’ll be wondering how to skip cutscenes in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Here’s the answer.

What You Need to Know About Skipping Cutscenes in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

If you’ve tried to skip the first cutscene in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you could be forgiven for thinking that the game is going to force you to sit through every single one again. But don’t worry, while the first cutscene is unskippable, the rest can be skipped.

Why? I suspect that, behind that initial Norman Osborn/Harry Osborn cutscene, the game is still loading data. I’ve been totally unable to skip that one.

To skip other cutscenes in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, all you need to do is hit the ‘options’ button on your controller (which you may still think of as the start button). You’ll see a menu option that says ‘Skip Cinematic’. Go down to that, press X to select, and it’ll skip the scene.

You can do this for pretty much any cutscene (barring that first one) no matter how long it is. Even those short scenes where a boss monologues at Miles or Peter can be skipped, letting you get right back into the action.

So, the answer to how to skip cutscenes in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is that you hit options and choose ‘skip cinematic’.

KEEP READING: How Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Sets Up a Sequel