How To Unlock Characters in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ)

Zenless Zone Zero is finally here and with everyone jumping in on the action the natural next question is how exactly to unlock new characters. So you can start bolstering your collection from day one, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Unlocking New Characters in Zenless Zone Zero

Screenshot via The Escapist

There are several ways to get new Agents in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ), but the most common is to engage with the game’s Singal Search system. Or what you’d probably be more familiar with, the Gacha system.

Using the Signal Search system you can use Master Tapes in exchange for the chance of unlocking new Agents or other in-game items. These can only be used to unlock non-limited Agents, for those that are rare you’ll need Encrypted Master Tapes

You can exchange for Encrypted Master Tapes and Master Tapes using Polychrome which is available simply by completing missions in-game, however, you’re also given the option to purchase Monochrome which can then be exchanged for Polychrome. This will obviously cost you real currency to do, so we’d suggest farming Polychrome in-game as much as possible.

Signal Search can be accessed from the hub city simply by opening the phone menu. Before you go crazy with this mechanic, remember, that you won’t always get the reward you’re after so only spend the currency that you can afford to lose.

Aside from the Singal Search system, there are a few other ways to get new agents. As you begin your adventure in the game you’ll recruit some agents simply by playing the story.

Screenshot via The Escapist

If you pre-registered for ZZZ then you can also receive a new agent by checking your mail. Using the in-game mail system you can receive gifts from messages that may include Agents. At the time of writing the only Agent available through this method has been a reward for pre-registration, but it is possible more could be distributed this way in the future.

These are all of the methods to get Agents in ZZZ that we’ve found so far, but if there are any more this article will be updated.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy