Do you want to know how to unlock Chef in Risk of Rain Returns? Of course, you do; why wouldn’t you want to get your hands on the lovable and terrifying robotic chef? Well, we’ve got good news for you because everything you need to know is right here.

Chef is one of many Risk of Rain Returns survivors you’ll need to know how to unlock, but they’re something of a fan favorite, thanks to their simple but effective kit and probably their hat. Unlocking Chef requires you to collect and hold specific items all at the same time, and while you can stumble around doing that as you play through normally, there’s one trick you can use to help you out.

How to Unlock Chef in Risk of Rain Returns

To unlock Chef in Risk of Rain Returns, you need to have the Meat Bugget, Bustling Fungus, Sprouting Egg, Bitter Root, and Foreign Fruit in one run. There are two hurdles to overcome on this. The first is that when you start a new account, you don’t actually have access to the Bitter Root. To unlock this item, you need to hit 650 health with any survivor. Levelling up any character can help you hit this, but if you see the Infusion item, grab that as well, as that can also help you increase your max HP.

The other issue is the sheer RNG of it all. While the Foreign Fruit is an equipment item, the others are all just white rarity standard items. While they’re meant to be common, RNG means you could be doing runs for years and not get lucky enough to actually get them all at once. Thankfully, though, if you know how to unlock the Artifact of Command in Risk of Rain Returns, you don’t have to deal with RNG. That’s because the Artifact of Command allows you to choose which items you get.

With the Artifact of Command active, plonk Risk of Rain Returns onto the lowest difficulty and just start a run. It may still take a little bit of luck – or bad luck – to find the required number of white items, but if you just make sure you choose the items you need and nothing else, then you’ll find you’re able to unlock Chef by the end of the first or second level with relative ease and start to enjoy throwing cleavers at things.