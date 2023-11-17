Do you want to know how to unlock Risk of Rain Returns‘ secret 16th character, the Robomando? Of course you do. Otherwise, you wouldn’t be reading this article, probably skipping over the intro and heading straight to the section below.

The Robomando wasn’t spoken of anywhere in the run-up to Risk of Rain Returns, but the Internet can’t be stopped, finding out all of the intensely specific steps you need to unlock this survivor. It’s a lot to get through, so we’ve broken it into the two runs required of you.

How to Unlock Robomando in Risk of Rain Returns First Run

For the first run, you’ll want to put the game onto the lowest difficulty, Drizzle. You’ll also want to use the Artifact of Command because you’re going to need a fair few Hopoo Feathers to help you reach the spot you need to find in the last stage. Characters with good movement abilities, like Pilot and Loader, are good choices to help as well.

Play through the game as normal, aside from turning every green item you find into a Hopoo Feather, until you get to the Temple of the Elders, which is the penultimate level. From there, on either the right-most or left-most point of the map, there will be a vase you can interact with, and it’ll spawn a Strange Battery you can pick up as your equipment.

Go into the final stage and make your way under the ship itself using a lot of jumps from the lower-right room that requires a keycard. Drop down to your right and go left into a room with some golems dancing. Jump up at the wall to their left, and you’ll find a secret passage and a chest with red markings on it. Put the Strange Battery in the chest and then either die or finish the run.

How to Unlock Robomando in Risk of Rain Returns Second Run

Start a new run on Rainstorm difficulty, and get through the first level as fast as you can. In the second level, you’re going to need to find the same chest with red markings you put the Strange Battery in. Pay for it, and you’ll have the battery once more. Now, get through the second and third levels, ensuring you do so with enough time to charge the third teleporter before the timer hits 22 minutes.

At 22 minutes and before 23 minutes, activate the teleporter and go to the fourth level. You’ll need to run around the level to try and find a small hidden room that can move around a lot. The key is to look for a thick green arrow in a space it doesn’t look like you can reach. You should be able to climb into the room from above using a hidden pathway.

Go to the green arrow, and you’ll be able to interact with Robomando. Let it kill you off, and you’ll now have access to Risk of Rain Returns’ secret 16th character.