How To Unlock The Bait Maker in Stardew Valley

The Bait Maker is saving players money following the Stardew Valley 1.6 Update, as they can now make a variety of bait without needing to visit the Fish Shop on the beach.

Bait is a critical item for those wanting to master the Fishing Skill, or complete the Community Center. However, the recipe for this specific crafting machine isn’t available to purchase at any shop. Players will need to level their Fishing Skill with standard bait before adding the blueprint to their crafting menu.

How To Get The Bait Maker Blueprint in Stardew Valley

The Bait Maker is unlocked in Stardew Valley after reaching level 6 in the Fishing Skill. It will then auto-populate in the crafting menu. This is good news for players who don’t want to pay up for the recipe at Willy’s Fish Shop.

How To Craft the Bait Maker in Stardew Valley

The Bait Maker is a slightly more expensive machine to craft in Stardew Valley. Below are all the needed materials for the Bait Maker:

3 Iron Bars

3 Coral

1 Sea Urchin

To ensure there are enough coral and sea urchins available, it may be good to reserve a handful of each in the fridge or a chest when visiting the tide pools at the beach.

How To Use The Bait Maker in Stardew Valley

Unlike the Worm Bin, which makes standard bait, and the Deluxe Worm Bin, which generates Deluxe Bait, the Bait Maker creates specialized bait. Players can see examples of this bait at the Fish Shop, where Willy will sell a rotating selection of specific options for each species in the game.

To make the desired bait, players will need to place a fish in the Bait Maker for 5-10 of that species’ bait. For example, those wanting Sturgeon Bait will need to catch a Sturgeon and put it inside the Bait Maker. It will then produce Sturgeon Bait. These special baits are designed to attract the species of fish, which is perfect for those attempting to fill up Fish Ponds built on the farm.

Stardew Valley 1.6 is available now on PC. If you’re looking for more, here’s our guide to building the perfect Meadowlands farm.

