How to Upgrade Storage in Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)

Weapons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have all the staying power of a live service game, so it’s a good idea to fill Link’s pockets with as many as possible. Unfortunately, you only have ten weapon slots to start, so what if you want more or if you want to add slots to your other inventory areas? You’ll need to know how to upgrade storage in Tears of the Kingdom. So, here’s how to do that.

What to Do and Who to See to Upgrade Your Storage

To upgrade your storage you’ll need Korok Seeds. You can find these items all over the place, and you can also get them from reuniting the backpack-wearing Koroks with their friends. Yes, that’s what you’re supposed to do instead of, say, horrible horrible things to them.

Once you have a few Korok Seeds to your name (we’d recommend at least five), you have to find Hestu. They’re a Korok musician who, in exchange for seeds, will increase your storage size.

You can increase each storage area independently. This means that your bow capacity, your melee weapon capacity, and so on are all managed separately, and Hestu will do a funny little dance with each upgrade. The more slots you add to each storage area, the more seeds you’ll need. So, Hestu will charge you 1 Korok Seed to add your first new slot to your weapon inventory, 2 Korok Seeds to add another slot, and then continuing with that exponential increase.

Where To Find Hestu

You’ll find Hestu down the hill from Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower, near co-ordinates -1681, 1114, 0208 (see the below map). They’re afraid to move because of two Evermeans, TotK’s evil trees. Kill the two trees (you can’t miss them) and Hestu will now co-operate.

Once you’ve finished speaking to Hestu — you can upgrade your inventory there and then — they’ll tell you they’re heading off. They’ll give you a clue as to where they’re going which, in this case, is Lookout Landing. So when you have more Korok seeds you can visit them there.

If you wanted to know how to upgrade your storage in Tears of the Kingdom, there’s your answer. And if you need more help making your way through this latest iteration of Hyrule, check out our many guides.