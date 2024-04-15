The latest batch of Avatar: Elements challenges in Fortnite are here, and anyone trying to earn Earth Chakra may be confused by one of the challenges. Thankfully, traveling to the required locations isn’t all that difficult. Here’s how to visit Mount Olympus and Coastal Columns in Fortnite.

How to Visit Mount Olympus & Coastal Columns in Fortnite

Anyone who’s played Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2 will be familiar with Mount Olympus, as it’s one of the newest POIs and houses one of the Greek gods. Players can visit Mount Olympus and fight Zeus to earn rewards. Initially, he was guaranteed to drop a Mythic item, but those have been vaulted with the addition of the Avatar Mythics.

So, the first part of the challenge is simple, which leaves Coastal Columns as the location causing the problems. That’s because Coastal Columns isn’t a named location on the map. Whenever Fortnite players attack a challenge that deals with visiting locations, it’s usually pretty simple because all of the POIs are visible on the map. That’s not going to fly this time around, but thankfully, Coastal Columns is pretty easy to find.

Coastal Columns is west of Pleasant Piazza, and it’s very hard to miss because it houses a massive statue of Poseidon. Now, for most of the season, Coastal Columns probably hasn’t seen much action, but with this challenge being part of the Avatar: Elements Battle Pass, it’s sure to become a hotspot. That’s why it’s probably a good idea to drop at Pleasant Piazza first and loot up before trying to complete the challenge.

And that’s how to visit Mount Olympus and Coastal Columns in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

