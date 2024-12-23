Hozier’s SNL Performance Reignites Christmas Song Controversy, Highlighting the Irony Behind Censored Slur

There is no Christmas song more controversial than The Pogues’ “Fairytale of New York.” It’s all because of one word, a homophobic slur that appears in one of the verses. Due to the inclusion of the slur, there’s a debate about “Fairytale” seemingly every Christmas.

This year, the debate comes to us courtesy of Irish singer Hozier, who performed the song on Saturday Night Live. He sang Shane McGowan’s part while three female singers – Melissa McMillan, Rachel Beauregard, and Kamilah – sang Kirsty MacColl’s part. But the most notable thing (besides all the beautiful voices) was the removal of the f-slur. Instead, Hozier sang, “You’re cheap and you’re haggard.”

This comes as no surprise if you know Hozier’s politics. Hozier is a devoted supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, frequently speaking out for gay and trans rights. He would never say an anti-gay slur, regardless of how people feel about “censoring” the song. Hozier is also noted for being a feminist, and the word “sl*t” was also taken out of his performance of the song, being replaced instead with “hag.”

Some people on X, formerly known as Twitter, were disgusted by Hozier singing the censored version of the song. “If it was an actual “tribute” they wouldn’t have sanitized the lyrics. Shane deserves better,” wrote one person. “Good start and absolutely ruined by singing the wrong lyrics. Garbage,” wrote another.

However, it’s important to note that the sanitized lyrics are approved of by the Pogues themselves. Kristy MacColl first sang the “You’re cheap and you’re haggard” line back in 1992, on Top of the Pops. Shane McGowan changed the song more begrudgingly, saying in 2018, “The word was used by the character because it fitted with the way [MacColl’s character] would speak and with her character. She is not supposed to be a nice person, or even a wholesome person… If people don’t understand that I was trying to accurately portray the character as authentically as possible then I am absolutely fine with them bleeping the word but I don’t want to get into an argument.”

But the argument has raged for years. In 2020 far-right commentator and all-around annoyance Laurence Fox attempted to get in on the debate, saying in a now-deleted Tweet, “The cultural commissars at the @bbc are telling you what is and isn’t appropriate for your ignorant little ears. Wouldn’t it be nice if we sent the (proper) version to the top of the charts?” only for the Pogues to respond with, “F**k off you little herrenvolk sh**e.” To plenty of people, that was the final word on the matter, but the debate picked up yet again after MacGowan’s death last year.

There is, however, absolutely nothing wrong with going for the “haggard” version of the song, no matter what agitators like Fox have to say. That’s what Hozier chose to do and a lot of people liked his performance.

Christmas is after all a time of peace and unity. Hozier made the right decision not saying the word and potentially upsetting (yes, believe it or not, hearing a slur is upsetting) queer people during what’s meant to be a joyous time of the year.

