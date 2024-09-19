‘I Had to Google Myself:’ Michael Keaton Totally Forgot He Was a Marvel Villain

Michael Keaton has several iconic roles under his belt. He’s played Batman, as well as The Ghost With the Most, Beetlejuice, who just returned in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. However, not every role leaves a lasting impression. In fact, Keaton forgot he ever played a Marvel villain.

While doing press for Tim Burton’s latest film, Keaton completed the WIRED Autocomplete Interview (via MovieWeb), which makes celebrities answer questions the Internet frequently asks about them. He got on the topic of his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, explaining that he had to remind himself where an iconic shot in Spider-Man: Homecoming came from.

“I just saw this shot the other day,” Keaton said. “That great shot in the car, where I’m looking in the mirror. Somebody was asking me a question about this and I actually couldn’t remember. I had to Google myself to figure out what the hell, what I was doing in that shot. And I’m Vulture, of course.”

It’s not all that surprising that Spider-Man isn’t the first thing that jumps to Keaton’s mind when talking about his career. After all, despite giving a great performance and having his character set up to return in future installments, Kevin Feige and Co. have yet to call Vulture’s number again. Sure, the character made a really strange appearance in Morbius, but that was a Sony production, and no one would blame Keaton for forgetting about that.

Thankfully, there’s still time for the MCU to do right by the actor, with a fourth Spider-Man film currently in the works from Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton. It’s unclear if the movie will feature the rumored multiverse-heavy plot leakers are teasing, but if it takes Tom Holland’s hero in a more grounded direction, the return of Vulture feels like a smart move.

