‘I Will Do Better:’ Jamie Lee Curtis Apologizes for Shading Marvel at SDCC

Jamie Lee Curtis has apologized for negative remarks about Marvel Studios during Comic-Con International in San Diego 2024.

When asked about what phase she thought the Marvel Cinematic Universe was in at SDCC, Curtis replied, “Bad.” The comment soon went viral and was reported on by several outlets.

On X, Curtis has now apologized for those remarks, saying, “My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better,” she said. “I’ve reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud slinging sandbox of competition we call the internet nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks not content or conversation. JLC.” Comments on the post were turned off.

That wasn’t the first time Curtis has thrown shade at the MCU. In 2022, following the release of Everything Everywhere All at Once, the actor threw shade at Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which released that same year. “[Everything Everywhere All At Once] has a Marvel movie coming out with a copycat poster,” she said. “Is this one of those Internet feuds? All I’ll say is we would SLAY in a family feud contest with the Doctor Strange strangers.”

Curtis is an actor known for her work on such films as Halloween, A Fish Called Wanda, and True Lies. She won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. The actor is slated to appear in the upcoming Borderlands film. At the time of writing, Curtis has not appeared in any film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Although there was some speculation that Curtis would play Doctor Kureha in Season 2 of Netflix’s One Piece, and it seemed all but confirmed, that didn’t end up happening.

