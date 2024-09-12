‘I’m Screaming:’ Drag Race Fans Come After Plane Jane For Mocking Chappell Roan

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 star Plane Jane is no stranger to playing the villain, and now she’s getting dragged online for jokes about Chappell Roan at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

On X, user @dragraceher posted a video of various RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 queens posing for the camera. However, when the video gets to Plane Jane, she puts her hands up, acting as if she’s afraid of it. The user wrote, “Plane Jane at the VMAs dressed up as Chappell Roan acting like she’s scared of the cameras 😭 this b*tch is playing with FIRE tonight— i’m ****ing SCREAMING.”

Several comments on the post dragged Plane Jane for the joke. User @lacysbetty wrote, “chappell has shown so much love to drag and plane jane turning around and mocking her like this when she has every right to be upset is ridiculous.”

User @alicentsrevenge wrote, plane jane is the type of gay i hate bc how are you going to make fun of a young woman being concerned for her safety.”

Not everyone, though, went after Plane Jane for her comments. Some noted that the drag queen’s actions were intended as a joke. Jane, who is generally considered the villain of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16, is known in part for her shady humor.

Jane later addressed the interaction, saying in a video, “I ran into the actual Chappell Roan. After getting my photos taken, I yelled at the photographers, of course, because they were being so rude. And then I bumped into the actual Chappell Roan. She told me I looked stunning. She looked stunning. I just wish we got a photo. But listen, me and Chappell, we don’t like photos. We like real life, genuine interactions. But in any case, I love Chappell Roan, and Chappell Roan loves me”

This isn’t the first time that Plane Jane has poked fun at Roan. In a now-deleted post, Jane wrote, “Will I get tomatoes thrown at me if I say Cha Pelle Ro-Anne’s love for drag feels performative as f*ck no shade queen secure the bag.”

What’s Going on With Chappell Roan?

Roan, who is a singer/songwriter, opened up in August about “harassment” she’d received from fans. Roan expressed her frustrations about her inability to be in public spaces without being accosted or having certain expectations put on her. “Would you be offended if she says no to your time because she has her own time,” Roan said. “Would you stalk her family? Would you follow her around? Would you try to dissect her life and bully her online? This is a lady you don’t know, and she doesn’t know you at all.” Roan has confirmed she was indeed stalked.

Roan went on to say that behavior such as that is often seen as normal in regards to celebrities and that it’s not normal.

At the VMAs, Roan told a photographer to “shut the f*ck up,” later explaining to ET, “It’s just quite overwhelming and quite scary,” Roan later said in a red-carpet interview with ET. “I think for someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying. And I yelled back. I yelled back — you don’t get to yell at me like that.”

