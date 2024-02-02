FAMILY GUY: Stewie and Doug compete for the honor of class “snack captain” in the "The Candidate" episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, Dec 11 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. FAMILY GUY © 2022 by 20th Television

FAMILY GUY: Stewie and Doug compete for the honor of class “snack captain” in the "The Candidate" episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, Dec 11 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. FAMILY GUY © 2022 by 20th Television

Family Guy invaded Fortnite at the start of Chapter 5, and things don’t appear to be slowing down. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that more Quahog residents are on the way. So, is a Joe Swanson skin coming to Fortnite?

Recommended Videos

Is a Joe Swanson Skin Coming to Fortnite?

Fortnite enthusiasts will know that talks of a Peter Griffin skin showing up in the game can be traced back several years. The game isn’t that old, of course, but since its inception, people have wanted to see the patriarch of the Griffin family drop out of the Battle Bus. And everyone got their wish near the end of 2023 when Peter Griffin appeared as part of the Chapter 5, Season 1 Battle Pass.

That wasn’t enough, however. Fans started theorizing about the next Family Guy skin that would shop up in the Fortnite Item Shop, with a fan-favorite option being Quagmire, Peter’s best friend. Unfortunately, that didn’t come to pass, and Peter didn’t get a friend to hang out with as much as he got an enemy.

Related: A Palworld Glitch Allowed Players to Pull Off Fortnite’s Most Iconic Emote

The Giant Chicken skin showed up in early 2024 after a leak teased that more Family Guy skins were on the way. Now, gamers have gone back to the drawing board, wanting to know whether Joe Swanson will get a shot to earn some Victory Royales of his own in Fortnite.

Sadly, there is no evidence that Joe Swanson will be getting a Fortnite skin. Of course, since The Giant Chicken wasn’t announced by Epic Games ahead of time, it’s possible that Joe Swanson could be a surprise drop, but there are probably better things to focus on.

Palworld Early Access is available now. If you’re looking for more, check out our guide to the best places to farm Coal in Palworld.