If you’ve logged into Fortnite in the last few months, you’ve probably come across Fortnite Festival, the new mode that lets gamers play songs by their favorite artists. Well, a new artist is preparing to join the Fortnite Festival ranks. So, is a Lady Gaga skin coming to Fortnite?

Is a Lady Gaga Skin Coming to Fortnite?

The first season of Fortnite Festival brought the Rock Band-like mode to the gamer, as well as a mode-specific battle pass that let rockers unlock new instruments, songs, and a skin. Fortnite Festival‘s first featured artist was The Weeknd, who has several songs in the game alongside two skins. So, it’s safe to assume the second featured artist will get the same treatment, and it just so happens to be someone who’s familiar with Fortnite already.

As revealed by Lady Gaga in a post on X, she will be officially joining Fortnite Festival as Season 2’s featured artist. It’s unclear if more of her songs will hit the Item Shop, as “Bad Romance” is already part of the game, but it feels inevitable. Then there’s the question of whether she’s going to get a skin, but with a new battle pass heading to the mode soon, all signs point to gamers having the chance to drop out of the Battle Bus in their favorite Gaga look.

Fortnite Festival isn’t even Lady Gaga’s first exposure to the game. Her announcement actually reposted a tweet of hers from several years ago where she asked her followers, “what’s fortnight.” She’s learned the correct way to spell it now, and that’s sure to make gamers with a weakness for Gaga very happy.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.