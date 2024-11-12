GTA 5 is packed with challenges and collectibles that give you something to do outside the game’s story. That includes fifty stunt jump challenges, so if you’re having trouble tracking them down, here are all jump stunt locations in GTA 5.

Where to Find Every Jump Stunt in GTA 5

I’ve got a list of all fifty GTA 5 stunt jump challenges, complete with maps of where to find them. If you’re playing on PC and need a little extra help on top of that, I can recommend this mod, which will actually put them on your map, shown as motorbike symbols.

For a stunt jump to actually count, you have to land safely and on all two/four wheels. You can repeat it as many times as you like, but sticking the landing is what counts.

Typically, it’s easier to touch down with a motorbike than with a car. You can also apply aftertouch, moving a vehicle and its wheels in mid-air. So, to help you get started in your career as a GTA 5 stuntman, here’s where to find each jump.

Los Santos Airport District GTA 5 Jump Stunt Locations (3 jumps)

There are three jumps around Los Santos Aiport, all within easy reach of each other. Here’s how to track them down.

1. “Prepare for Take Off” ramp 1 (Los Santos International Airport)

On either side of the airport roundabout, you’ll see two elaborate billboards in the shape of a ramp, showing a car about to take off. They’re not intended for actual use, but don’t let that stop you. Get some speed up, race up the ramp, and off you go.

2. “Prepare for Take Off” ramp 2 (Los Santos International Airport)

There’s another ramp on the opposite side of the airport roundabout. But be warned, actually landing safely is tricky, since these are both pretty vertical. The previous ramp is a tad easier since it has a parking garage to land on.

3. Construction dumpster (Los Santos International Airport)

You’ll see a half-filled construction dumpster near the Air Herler My Fly sign. You can make this jump with a car, but it’s easier with a bike, due to how narrow the dumpster is. Whatever you choose, drive into the dumpster and soar off the back.

Elysian Island / Industrial District GTA V Jump Stunt Locations (10 jumps)

They’re a little farther apart than the airport, but the next ten jumps on this list are all around the Los Santos Port/Industrial area, many on Elysian Island.

4. Walker Logistics Trailer Ramp (Elysian Island)

Near the southwest side of the docks, next to the Walker Logistics loading warehouse, you’ll see a trailer with a ramp in it. Many of the jumps around here are truck trailers with ramps in them, and while you can clear them in a car, you’ll find it easier in a bike, and you’ll go further. So, race onto this ramp and take off.

5. Berth 57 Trailer Ramp (Elysian Island)

A little further along and a little further to the right, you’ll find another trailer ramp, next to the Berth 57 warehouse. Again, get up a little speed and clear it.

6. Berth 57 Trailer Ramp 2 (Elysian Island)

A little further north of ramp 4, you’ll find another trailer ramp, on the west side of the Berth 57 warehouse. For some reason, this seems to require more speed to clear than the other two so far, so give it a long run-up.

7. Dockside Trailer Ramp (Elysian Island)

Further north still, you’ll see a ramp close to the water, another trailer ramp. The catch with this one is that if you fail, you’ll end up in the water. So, don’t use a vehicle you can’t afford to lose, and then swim your way to safety.

8. Trailer Ramp (Elysian Island)

Drive northeast a tiny bit, and you’ll find the last of this cluster of waterside trailer tramps. Again, a motorbike’s your best bet but you can still make it in a car.

9. Trailer Ramp (Elysian Island)

Found to the east of the other ramps, but on the same piece of land, this trailer ramp is so close to the building that it practically requires a motorbike to get a decent speed up.

10. Trailer Ramp (Elysian Island)

Near the northmost point of Elysian Island, you’ll find this solitary jump, next to a standing gas tank and train gas tank. Get a good run-up and prepare to land in the drink.

11. Sand Pile (Elysian Island)

Even further north, this is easy to miss because there’s nothing that screams stunt jump, no massive gap in a fence or a handily placed metal ramp. It’s best approached from the road, since most of the area is fenced in, preferably on a bike. Hit the sand pile from the side that doesn’t have a container and you’ll nail this jump.

12. Sand Pile (Elysian Island)

You’ll find another unassuming-looking sand pile on the eastern part of Elysian Island, next to a trailer, lying against a fence. So, as before, get a run-up and launch yourself toward it. You’ll spot other sand piles around the city, but relatively few of them count as stunt jumps.

13 Waterside Ramp (Terminal)

You’ll find this stunt jump in the top left corner of Terminal, the rectangular-shaped island south of Los Santos. This is another one where you’ll almost certainly lose your car.

South Los Santos GTA 5 Jump Stunt Locations (8 jumps)

Working our way up from the dockside/industrial area, we hit South Los Santos. Here’s where to find each of this area’s eight stunt jumps.

14. Waterside Ramp (Banning)

Head down Rancho, then go off-road, into the industrial area, and you’ll see a wooden ramp by the waterside, next to an artificial river. Get up some speed and you’ll be able to jump over it without losing your car.

15. Covington Engineering Ramp (El Burro Heights)

Drive off Marietta Heights, into the area with the Covington Engineering sign, and drive up toward the oil derricks. There’s a corrugated iron ramp on the hill to the left, so drive up there and show off your skills.

16. Concrete River Support (La Puerta)

Driving down La Puerta’s main road, turn off into the river bed/flood control channel, and near the Maze Bank Arena sign, you’ll see a large concrete ramp that’ll let you soar over the river bed.

17. Graffiti Concrete Ramp (La Puerta)

In that same area, you’ll find a concrete ramp right next to the lower river, with graffiti on the left. It doesn’t look like a stunt jump, but if you give it some speed, you’ll be launched into the air in slo-mo.

18. Construction Jump (Little Seoul)

At the freeway, where Little Seoul meets La Puerta, there’s a conveniently abandoned pile of construction sand with a corrugated ramp on it. You may have to push past the traffic or, ideally, use a motorbike, but rocketing off it will earn you a stunt jump.

19. Hole in the Road (La Puerta)

Drive on the mid-level of the La Puerta Freeway, and you’ll see a piece of the road that’s been fenced off like it’s unfinished. Just next to it, you’ll see a wooden ramp, which is the stunt jump.

20. Multi-Storey Parking Garage (Rancho)

Head to Rancho, and you’ll find a multi-story car park/parking garage. Make your way to the top and then launch yourself off the ramp. The handy thing is if you do fail and ruin your vehicle, there are plenty of others in the parking garage you can pink.

21. Multi-Storey Parking Garage (Strawberry)

There’s another parking garage, found in Strawberry, that also has a stunt jump ramp on the top of the roof. It’s not as tall as Rancho’s, but it still has spare cars on hand in case you mess up.

Central Los Santos GTA 5 Jump Stunt Locations (17 jumps)

The middle of Los Santos is pretty busy when it comes to activities, and there are plenty of stunt jumps to be had, too. Here’s where to find them.

22 Pagoda (Little Seoul / Decker St)

This pagoda will likely have some tourists in it, but don’t let that stop you from racing up the ramp and off the other end. Landing successfully, whether you hit anyone along the way or not, will earn you this stunt jump.

23 The Jetty (Pacific Bluffs)

Drive beachside north along Pacific Bluffs until you reach The Jetty. It’s a hotel, but approaching it from the south will put you on its roof, so drive through the glass to get this stunt jump.

24 Del Perro Freeway (Del Perro)

Drive down Del Perro Freeway until you see some cones and drive through them, onto a patch of dirt and grass. You’ll see some tire marks at the far end of this patch, so pick up speed and drive off that end.

25. Golf Bridge (GWC and Golfing Society)

Drive up to the golf course, and when you’ve got the clubhouse building on the left, turn right onto the golf course. There’s a bridge in two halves. Race across it from the clubhouse side to get the stunt jump; it’s pretty hard to fail this one.

26. Parking Spot (Rockford Hills)

This is another jump that doesn’t look at all out of the ordinary. However, if you race toward this parking spot, through the Entrance ramp, you’ll take to the air and earn an easy stunt jump.

27. City Hall Plaza (Burton)

I’d seriously recommend a bike for this one. There’s room to get a car in, but there’s not much space to actually touch down in one. Head to City Hall Plaza, race through the entrance, and land successfully to nail this.

28. Roadside Jump (Burton)

This is another bike-recommended jump. Go to the road that runs through Rockford Plaza, and you’ll see there are cones on the right, replacing the railing. Drive off the side, through the cones/bollards for the jump.

29. Construction Ramp (Little Seoul / Del Perro Freeway)

Drive east along Del Perro Freeway until you see a portaloo, a generator, and a ramp. The ramp looks a little weedy, but if you pull off the road and leap over into traffic, it still counts as a stunt jump.

30. Broken Railings (Downtown)

A little further East on the freeway, you’ll come across a broken tunnel wall, just past the “Vinewood / Downtown -0 Next Right” sign. Don’t go inside, instead drive to the overpass above it, where you’ll see a gap in the railings by a tree, with a couple of warning signs. Speed through the gap to activate the stunt jump.

31. Broken Railings (Textile City)

Next to the Pillbox Hill Medical Center in Textile City, to the right of the sign, there’s a broken railing, with only a wooden barrier to stop people from falling to their doom. So, grab a vehicle, preferably a bike, and blast right through the barrier into the traffic below.

32. Multi-Storey Parking Garage (Pillbox Hill)

This Pillbox Hill parking garage has a “SAP Counsel” sign next to its stairs, and if you go all the way up to the top, you’ll see an advertising billboard has been placed on the top floor for use as a ramp.

33. Bridge Ramp (Pillbox Hill)

To the right of the FIB building, you’ll that part of the wall is missing from the bridge, letting you jump through to the street below. Get some speed up and ride through the cones to trigger the stunt jump.

34. Korean Plaza (Little Seoul)

Korean Plaza is a small collection of Korean shops, complete with brightly lit neon signs, it’s hard to miss. The ramp, a pile of sand and dirt, is a little to the right of the Korean Plaza sign and the car park.

35. Freeway Ramp (Little Seoul / La Puerta Freeway)

Go to the top level of La Puerta Freeway, south of the large cranes. You’ll see a piece of missing wall, next to some cones, and a ramp. Launch off it to trigger the stunt jump.

36. Multi-storey Parking Garage (Pillbox Hill)

Just south of Hotel Wisdahl, you’ll find this 24 Hour Parking Garage that’s only got a couple of floors, but if you take the entrance up to the first floor, you’ll see a ramp ready for you to use on the top floor.

37. Top Freeway (La Mesa)

La Mesa Freeway is a multi-layered mess, but there’s a stunt jump amongst all the chaos. Make your way to the second-highest layer and head southeast until you see a ramp in the right-hand side lane. Launch yourself off it for a stunt jump.

38. Parking Garage (Rancho /MacDonald St)

Opposite Hayes Autos, there’s another multi-story parking garage. Be careful not to accidentally hit any of the NPCs near Hayes because the entire gang will come after you. Instead, head up the parking garage and drive off the ramp you find at the top.

North Los Santos + Desert GTA V Jump Stunt Locations (6 jumps)

The jumps thin out the further north you go, but there are still a few left. Here are the stunt jumps in North Santos and the area of desert to the north.

39. Ramp Behind House (Vinewood Hills)

Head to this house, marked on the map, then drive to the area behind it, where you’ll find a ramp on the edge of a hill. Rocket off it, and that’s another stunt jump activated though, as with all these jumps, whether it counts or not depends on how you land.

40. Roadside Jump (Grand Senora Desert)

There’s nothing to indicate there’s a jump here, but if you drive up the hill (a bike absolutely helps), you can launch yourself off the side of the hill into the road, activating another stunt jump.

41. White Rocks (Grand Senora Desert)

Just below the bottom right corner of the airstrip, you’ll find a group of massive white rocks. When you see these, drive right up the nearby path, marked private land, and take a long run-up. Your aim is to race down them from the private path and leap over when you hit the raised ground in front of them.

42. Prison Jump (Bolingbroke Penitentiary)

Drive up to the prison and find the highest outcropping that overlooks it. Your aim is to rocket off this and land in the prison, getting the stunt jump. There are two catches, though. Firstly, you’ll need a fast, powerful car – a motorbike likely won’t cut it this time. And when you do land there, law enforcement will be on you so don’t count on getting out alive.

43. Freeway Jump (Grand Senora Desert)

Driving south back towards Los Santos, you’ll see a break in the fence on the left, along with some faint tire marks. Jump off where those tire marks end to activate the stunt jump.

44. Wind Farm Jump (Ron Alternate’s Wind Farm)

Drive up to Ron Alternate’s Wind Farm and go to the east-most wind turbine. You’ll see a lip on the edge of the nearby cliff, so take a run up and launch off that.

Mount Chiliad GTA V Jump Stunt Locations (6 Jumps)

The remaining jumps are in or around the Mount Chiliad area. Here’s where to find them.

45. Mountainside Jump (Rayton Canyon)

If you’ve already found the parachute points around this area, this stunt jump is just below them, in the middle. Go up the dirt road, and coming from the east, you’ll see a stunt jump, a white rock that takes across the canyon if you get enough speed up.

46. Mountainside Jump (Mount Chiliad)

Above the Alamo Sea, you’ll see a fork in the road. Drive toward this from the west and before you get there, you’ll find this stunt jump just off the road, a pair of rock ramps with a gap between them. Clear the jump and land safely and you’re good.

47. Roadside Jump (Sandy Shores)

This looks like a nice easy one. Someone has set up a ramp-up in town so, with those massive radio antennas behind you, get a nice long run up and rocket over. The catch is that you need to clear the apartment building for it to count, so you’ll need a powerful car; I had zero luck with a bike.

48. El Gordo Lighthouse Jump (Mount Gordo)

You’ll see the lighthouse when you get close. Drive closer till you see some wooden barriers, by a ramp. To get this jump, you have to launch off that ramp and land in the area by the lighthouse or the rocks, not in the water.

This is one of the trickiest jumps in the game and getting a serious run-up helps. As demonstrated by this YouTuber, you just have to touch down; you can skip into the water after, and it’ll still count as a win.

49. Broken Bridge (Paleto Bay / Procopio Promenade)

Just before you reach the northern tip of the map, you hit a couple more jumps. The first is this broken bridge. It’s easy to clear if you get a decent run-up, and a bike will more than do the job. Make sure you approach it from the side with the stop sign.

50. Construction Yard (Paleto Bay)

Drive into the construction yard, then down into the dip near the yellow cable on a spool. Turn around, and you’ll see a sand back. Jump off this to activate this stunt jump.

And those are all jump stunt locations in GTA 5.

GTA 5 is available now for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

