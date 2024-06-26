Recent episodes of The CW’s All American have been eventful, to say the least. However, despite all of the positive developments, fans are feeling a bit uneasy about the status of the series. So, is All American canceled, or will it return for another season on The CW?

Is All American Being Canceled By The CW?

While the star of All American, Daniel Ezra, is leaving the show as a series regular after Season 6, All America will return for a seventh season. The next outing will be a bit shorter than previous ones, however, as The CW only renewed the series for a shortened 13-episode season. But that doesn’t mean the network is losing faith in one of its hit shows.

“A strong fall is going to lead into an even stronger 2025 on The CW as new seasons of All American, Penn & Teller: Fool Us and The Chosen join NASCAR Xfinity Series, WWE NXT, ACC football and basketball, Pac-12 football, Wild Cards, Superman & Lois, The Librarians, Inside the NFL, Sullivan’s Crossing and much more,” president of entertainment for The CW Brad Schwartz said when discussing the renewal. “Through six seasons, All American remains a top-performer for The CW as the network’s most-watched series across all linear and digital platforms.”

While All American is getting at least one more season, its spinoff, All American: Homecoming, wasn’t so lucky. After three seasons, the show got canceled, which is probably why so many All American fans are worried about the original series. For now, at least, there’s nothing to worry about, as the story will continue with Season 7 at some point in 2025.

All American airs new episodes on Mondays on The CW.

