Is Anything in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth Missable?

One of the biggest anxieties you’re liable to encounter when going through a JRPG is if you’re missing something. So if you’re playing Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth and wondering if there are any missables, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Does FF7 Rebirth Have Any Missables?

FF7 Rebirth sort of has missables, but not really. I know that’s a bit of an evasive answer, but it’s also accurate. The majority of the time, you’ll be able to go back to a location. That means you’ll always be able to go back and do any quest or Chadley intel that you missed. As far as I experienced over the course of more than 80 hours, FF7 Rebirth never locks you out of anything like that until you reach the game’s point of no return.

However, it’s entirely possible that you may miss certain things pick-ups as you’re going through individual segments or areas, especially when playing as a non-Cloud character. In general, these aren’t game essential, but they’re nice to have, like accessories or crafting materials. It’s also possible to miss out on some item because you made the wrong choice in a quest and didn’t have it register as perfectly executed.

For those worried about missing weapon pick-ups specifically, since those are often available on the map, or any chests, I actually wouldn’t be too concerned. Weapon vendors will let you buy whatever you’ve missed from them. Really, the main thing you’ll end up losing out on is your hard-earned Gil.

All of that being said, once you’ve actually completed FF7 Rebirth, you can start any chapter you played from the beginning, even going so far as to clear your side quest mission progress for those chapters. Technically speaking, that means you can go back and get anything. That means it might be possible to miss some minor stuff, but anything you do miss, you can get by replaying the relevant chapter.

And that’s what you need to know about whether or not FF7 Rebirth has missables.