Is Arcane Season 2 the Final Season?

If you’re a fan of animated shows with a Netflix subscription then we expect you’re already fully enthralled by the world of Arcane. Before Season 2 arrives, here’s what you need to know about the future of the series.

Is Season 2 the Last Season of Arcane?

Arcane Season 2 will be the final season of the series, however, it won’t be the last time that Netflix dives into Riot’s League of Legends franchise. In a statement shared by Variety, Arcane co-creator Christian Linke revealed that the series was always heading towards a predetermined ending which it has reached with the new episodes coming in Season 2.

The creator also shared that there are more stories to be told from the League of Legends universe, so it is very likely we will see another show like Arcane in the coming years. Hopefully, we get an entirely fresh setting with characters we haven’t seen yet, but of course, no specifics have been shared.

Arcane was a bonafide hit when it arrived back in 2021. The animated series proved that successful video game TV adaptions can be made and appealed to audiences who hadn’t previously heard of League of Legends.

Season 2 will pick up right where the first left off, but the trailer suggests we’ll be getting more familiar faces from the games show up in these upcoming episodes alongside other new characters. Some of these can be seen in the first teaser for Arcane Season 2 that was posted to YouTube on June 11.

The hype around Arcane continues to climb as we approach release so if you want to refresh your memory you can binge all nine episodes of the series so far on Netflix. Who knows, it might even get you hyped enough to give League of Legends another try, but enjoyment with that can vary.

