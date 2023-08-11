Is Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Multiplayer?

Although FromSoftware’s dark fantasy RPGs including Elden Ring and the Dark Souls series can all be played entirely solo, they’re enriched by their online elements. You can leave or read messages to and from other players or enter their games as either friend or foe. As such, although they’re, in effect, single-player experiences, they can also readily be classed as multiplayer ones. With Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, the developer is shaking up the formula that fans from just the last ten years are familiar with, so it’s worth asking whether it’s a multiplayer game in the same way as those earlier ones.

Does AC6 Have Multiplayer Like the Kind in Elden Ring?

While Armored Core VI will, indeed, have a multiplayer component, it won’t be the same as you’ll find in Elden Ring. It’s pretty well established by this point that Armored Core VI is mission-based, which means its structure will probably be closer to that of Demon’s Souls than From’s more recent efforts. Despite that, the multiplayer experience still won’t replicate that model; it’s much more traditional than that.

The team is reportedly building the game with a central focus on the single-player experience. As such, you won’t have to worry about someone randomly jumping into your game and messing with you in the middle of a mission, thankfully. Instead, the multiplayer component of Armored Core VI will be segmented off into a set of discrete PvP modes that you will have to opt into. You can find out more about what we know and expect of those modes in this article.

Traditionalists will likely be happy to know how multiplayer works in Armored Core VI, though I fear those who love the thrill (and trolling) of invading another person’s game may be a little let down. And if you’re still tossing up where you’re going to play the game, we’ve also covered whether it’s coming to last-gen consoles and the PC requirements to run it.