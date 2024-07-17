All Highland Crate Locations in Once Human

Highland is a Vulture-infested suburban area in Once Human that can be tricky to navigate. Here’s where you can find all the Highland Crates in Once Human.

All the Highland Mystical Crate Locations in Once Human

Let’s kick things off with a bang and start looking for the Highland Mystical Crate in Once Human, which is one of the tougher ones to find in the early game. The Mystical Crate is on a roof in the center of Highland, but it takes some serious parkour skills to reach. You can see the map location of the crate in the screenshot below.

Screenshot by The Escapist

To reach that spot on the map, you need to find the superstore in Highland, which is the large building across the road from where my character arrow is on the map above. From the superstore, go across the street and head down the alley between the first two buildings. Take a left and you should find a staircase that leads up to the second floor of a building. There is also a door sticking out from the second floor room.

You need to climb on top of this door to then climb up to the roof of this building. There, you’ll find some enemies to defeat, but you can head straight and jump across two different gaps to reach the third building’s roof. It’s there where you’ll find the Mystical Crate sitting next to an AC unit.

The Mystical Crate at Highland. Screenshot by The Escapist

The Highland Weapon and Armor Crate Locations in Once Human

Moving on, we can now tackle the Weapon and Armor Crates in the area. We’ll start with the Weapon Crate, which is inside the superstore that I mentioned previously. You can head inside the superstore, go all the way to the back of the room, and you’ll find the Weapon Crate sitting on the checkout desk. Take a note of where my character arrow is on the screenshot below to guide your navigation.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Finally, the Armor Crate is another difficult Crate to find. It’s also on a roof, but this time, there’s no door for you to jump on. The Armor Crate is located on the roof of the building to the east of the superstore. Go past the large, white warehouse on the east side of Highland and it’s the first building on your right. Or, go past the superstore and it’s the first building on your left.

The roof you’re looking for is on the east side of this building. It’s a small roof that’s located down one level from the main roof. It has barbed wire and a fence around it, so you can’t jump up there normally. What I did was turn around, climb on top of the red truck in the woods, and then jump/glide to the wall of the roof. You should be able to mantle onto the roof if you timed your jump correctly. Once you’re on top of the roof, loot the Armor Crate.

Screenshot by The Escapist

After looting the Armor Crate, you’re done with Highland as long as you’ve killed 12 normal enemies and activated the Rift Anchor. You can now move on to another location in Once Human, such as Dayton Hospital.

Once Human is available to play now.

