How To Complete Carnival of Doom in Once Human

In the southern Broken Delta region, you can stumble upon a quest called “Carnival of Doom,” and it’s rigged for you not to finish, but you can change that. Here’s how to complete the Carnival of Doom in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

How To Get to the Carnival of Doom

To get to the Carnival of Doom in Once Human head to the Junkyard in the very southern part of Broken Delta. Here, you’ll find level 19 Rosetta enemies surrounding a revolver. You can see where the Junkyard location is in the map screenshot below.

Screenshot by The Escapist

In Junkyard, you can begin the Carnival of Doom quest by heading to the central building with trains coming out of it. There will be a blue quest marker indicating where to start the quest as well, so just follow that on your HUD and you’ll be at the revolver in no time (after you clear out the enemies). Once you interact with the revolver, you’ll be asked to indulge a force that’s trying to pull you somewhere else. Say yes to this force, and the Carnival of Doom quest will begin.

Screenshot by The Escapist

How To Complete Carnival of Doom

After accepting the quest, you’ll find yourself in front of Chuckles the clown with a bag over your head. Chuckles says you’re going to be playing a game of Russian roulette, and he starts shooting the other participants around you, who turn into stuffed animals with each shot. Soon, it’s just you left, and the clown proposes that you and him play the final round.

When the cutscene ends, you’ll be standing near the clown and the revolver. To successfully finish Carnival of Doom, follow these steps from that point:

Don’t speak to Chuckles right away. Instead, press “Q” to activate your spacetime senses. You’ll see a red wire running from Chuckles to a nearby wall

Go to the wall and you’ll discover that another person is rigging the game

Discovering Chuckles’ rouse. Screenshot by The Escapist

Head back to Chuckles and ask for some “fresh air.” If you start the game, no matter option you choose, you’ll lose.

When you ask for fresh air, a large red door opens, and you can head inside to deal with the person behind the wall.

You have to stealthily deal with the person behind the wall, which means crouching and using your melee weapon when directly behind him.

Dealing with the person behind the wall. Screenshot by The Escapist

After the rigger has been dispatched, you can interact with the console and make it so the revolver can shoot Chuckles.

Go back to Chuckles, start the game, and after some dialogue, you’ll shoot the clown and complete the quest.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You get some nice rewards for completing Carnival of Doom, as well as the chance to secure the Voodoo Doll Deviant, which is a big upgrade from the Festering Gel. Once you’re done with everything, the game teleports you back to Junkyard.

Once Human is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy