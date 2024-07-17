Carnival of Doom Once Human
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How To Complete Carnival of Doom in Once Human

The master clown needs to be knocked down a peg
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|

Published: Jul 17, 2024 11:51 am

In the southern Broken Delta region, you can stumble upon a quest called “Carnival of Doom,” and it’s rigged for you not to finish, but you can change that. Here’s how to complete the Carnival of Doom in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

Table of Contents

How To Get to the Carnival of Doom

To get to the Carnival of Doom in Once Human head to the Junkyard in the very southern part of Broken Delta. Here, you’ll find level 19 Rosetta enemies surrounding a revolver. You can see where the Junkyard location is in the map screenshot below.

Image of the Once Human map with the cursor focused on the Junkyard
Screenshot by The Escapist

In Junkyard, you can begin the Carnival of Doom quest by heading to the central building with trains coming out of it. There will be a blue quest marker indicating where to start the quest as well, so just follow that on your HUD and you’ll be at the revolver in no time (after you clear out the enemies). Once you interact with the revolver, you’ll be asked to indulge a force that’s trying to pull you somewhere else. Say yes to this force, and the Carnival of Doom quest will begin.

The player stands in an empty train station with a floating revolver in front of him
Screenshot by The Escapist

How To Complete Carnival of Doom

After accepting the quest, you’ll find yourself in front of Chuckles the clown with a bag over your head. Chuckles says you’re going to be playing a game of Russian roulette, and he starts shooting the other participants around you, who turn into stuffed animals with each shot. Soon, it’s just you left, and the clown proposes that you and him play the final round.

When the cutscene ends, you’ll be standing near the clown and the revolver. To successfully finish Carnival of Doom, follow these steps from that point:

  • Don’t speak to Chuckles right away. Instead, press “Q” to activate your spacetime senses. You’ll see a red wire running from Chuckles to a nearby wall
  • Go to the wall and you’ll discover that another person is rigging the game
THe player stands in a toy-filled room with a glowing red wire snaking behind Chuckles
Discovering Chuckles’ rouse. Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Head back to Chuckles and ask for some “fresh air.” If you start the game, no matter option you choose, you’ll lose.
  • When you ask for fresh air, a large red door opens, and you can head inside to deal with the person behind the wall.
  • You have to stealthily deal with the person behind the wall, which means crouching and using your melee weapon when directly behind him.
The player creeps up on Chuckles in the Carnival of Doom quest in a long red hallway
Dealing with the person behind the wall. Screenshot by The Escapist
  • After the rigger has been dispatched, you can interact with the console and make it so the revolver can shoot Chuckles.
  • Go back to Chuckles, start the game, and after some dialogue, you’ll shoot the clown and complete the quest.
Image of the player speaking to Chuckles in Once Human and making the choice to pull the trigger in the Carnival of Doom
Screenshot by The Escapist

You get some nice rewards for completing Carnival of Doom, as well as the chance to secure the Voodoo Doll Deviant, which is a big upgrade from the Festering Gel. Once you’re done with everything, the game teleports you back to Junkyard.

Once Human is available to play now.

Post Tag:
Once Human
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.
twitter