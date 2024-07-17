Nothing gets us Pokemon GO fans excited quite like a new Shiny Pokemon to hunt. Now, Niantic is granting us the ability to catch Shiny Togedemaru for the very first time! Here’s how to get Shiny Togedemaru in Pokemon GO.

Recommended Videos

When Will Shiny Togedemaru Be Available in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Togedemaru will be available in Pokemon GO starting with the Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel event on July 25, 2024. Once it debuts, the Shiny version will continue to be available in the game. This event will even have a Shiny odds boost in play.

Togedemaru doesn’t evolve, so there’s not a full family to Shiny hunt this time around—just one small and adorable electric hedgehog.

In addition to the debut of Shiny Togedmaru, trainers can look forward to the following event bonuses for the Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel event:

Increased Candy for Nice Throws

Triple Stardust for catching Pokemon

Greater chances to get Candy XL when catching Pokemon

How To Catch Togedemaru in Pokemon GO

Image via The Pokemon Company

Togedemaru is a wild spawn in Pokemon GO, meaning you’ll have a chance to see it pop up as you explore. Using incense and lure modules can increase wild spawn rates, so give those a go if you’ve got them.

During its Shiny Debut event on July 25-July 30, Togedemaru will spawn more frequently in the wild, so this is a great time to get out there and Shiny Hunt. Once the event ends, it’s spawn rate will go back to normal, at least until the next time it’s featured.

For a limited time, Togedemaru will also be a featured Field Research Reward encounter. Spin PokeStops and gyms during the Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel event for more chances to encounter Togedemaru.

The Roly-Poly electric mouse will also be featured in One-Star Raids during the Ultra Unlock event. Togedemaru appearing in One-Star Raids on July 25-July 30 will have a greater chance of being Shiny! That means if you get out there and do some Togedemaru Raids, you’ll have a better chance to catch a Shiny one. One-Star Raids can easily be played solo, making them my personal favorite and a great chance to snag one.

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy