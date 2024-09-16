Is Bob’s Burgers Leaving Hulu?

Bob’s Burgers is one of the best animated series that there is right now, and naturally, the idea of it being removed from Hulu isn’t what fans want to see. If you’re curious about Bob’s Burgers’ Hulu status then here’s what we know.

Is Bob’s Burgers Being Removed From Hulu?

You don’t have to worry, Bob’s Burgers is not leaving Hulu, in fact, new episodes are now arriving with Season 15 set to kick off in late September 2024.

While there have been several reports of Hulu glitches that have shown a tag stating that certain episodes of the animated series would be leaving the service in a certain amount of days, there’s no reason to believe that Bob’s Burgers is actually going, and if it were there would be an official announcement from the streamer prior.

Hulu remains the go-to place to watch Bob’s Burgers in the United States. The streaming service is home to all 14 seasons of the show and will be where new episodes land after their broadcast debut. Given the deal between Fox and Hulu that began in 2023 and isn’t expected to end for many years, this isn’t likely to change.

At the start of each month, Hulu announces the shows that will be joining or leaving the streaming service in the next 30 days, so if you have a suspicion something is happening to Bob’s Burgers, your best bet is to check for announcements. Alternatively, you can check back here as we will be updating this should the show ever be removed from Hulu.

While Season 14 is still wrapping up, the first episode of Bob’s Burgers Season 15 will be released on September 30, 2024. From there new episodes will land weekly, so there’s going to be plenty for fans to sink their teeth into to round out the year.

With Bob’s Burgers Season 15 on the horizon, now’s the perfect time to binge through everything that animated series has had to offer so far. Along with Hulu, you can also check out the show internationally through Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Disney Plus.

