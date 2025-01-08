Is Millie Pregnant in Helluva Boss? Answered

Hazbin Hotel spin-off Helluva Boss wrapped up its second season in a climatic fashion in the holiday special “Sinsmas”. However, the web series still left some tantalizing open-ended questions on the table for Season 3, including a complicated milestone in Millie and Moxxie’s relationship. Let’s dive into I.M.P assassin Millie’s potential pregnancy, and what that might mean for future installments of Helluva Boss.

Millie’s Pregnancy at the End of Helluva Boss Season 2

Prior to the onscreen appearance of a positive pregnancy test at the end of “Sinsmas”, discerning Helluva Boss viewers suspected that the most lethal member of Immediate Murder Professionals might be expecting. Though the finale focused on wrapping up elements of the series-long romantic conflict between Blitzø and Stolas, Millie’s background moments all played into the common trope of a woman acting a little out of character or “off” before it’s ultimately revealed to the audience that she is pregnant. Millie’s B-plot in “Sinsmas” followed these well-trod beats, with her distraught reaction to the ultimate news setting the stage for a central Season 3 conflict between herself and her husband, Moxxie.

Far from overjoyed by the result of her pregnancy test, Millie stepped out of Blitzø’s Sinsmas party to phone her sister Sallie May. Millie recently reforged a bond with Sallie May in the Season 2 Helluva Shorts minisode “Hell’s Belles”. The imp notably turned to her sister before discussing the news with her husband Moxxie, demonstrating her trepidation about the pregnancy.

Millie’s Reaction Sets Up a Season 3 Arc

Millie and Moxxie’s marriage oftentimes juxtaposes the carnage of their jobs at I.M.P and the messiness of their eponymous boss Blitzø, making their relationship one of the irreverent show’s surprisingly wholesome elements. While the two characters are not without interpersonal conflict, a crossroads on whether or not they want to start a family could center the duo in a much more substantial Season 3 arc. When and how Millie chooses to tell Moxxie, whether the two are of similar mindsets, and the decision they ultimately come to on how to proceed with the pregnancy are all beats that could cast the couple in a brand new type of storyline for the show’s third season.

Family, particularly parental relationships, played a major thematic role in Season 2’s finale, which emphasized the rupture between Stolas and his daughter Octavia. Between Stolas, Luna’s adoptive father Blitzø, and Millie and Moxxie’s own parents, there’s potential for the many existing parents of Helluva Boss to play a role in influencing Millie and Moxxie’s decision on whether they want to become parents themselves.

