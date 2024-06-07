Reba McEntire has been a coach on The Voice since Season 24, replacing fellow country singer Blake Shelton. But how long will she be sticking around? Is Reba leaving The Voice? Here’s the answer.

Recommended Videos

Is Reba Leaving The Voice? Answered

Yes, Reba is leaving The Voice. Season 26, which is coming this Fall, will be her last season, at least as a formal coach. Who knows, she may pop up at some point during proceedings, but NBC has revealed the lineup for Season 27 and Reba is nowhere to be seen.

It’s a surprising situation for The Voice fans. Reba McEntire, or just Reba, is the only coach to return from Season 26. The other coaches, some new old, are Gwen Stefani, Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg. So, when news of that line-up broke, you might have thought she was sticking around forever. But, no, she’s not one of Season 27’s judges.

Reba has yet to comment on her departure and NBC hasn’t confirmed why she’s exiting. Who knows, maybe she’s secretly filming a new Tremors movie? Hey, I can dream.

Who is Taking Reba’s Place in The Voice Season 27?

Season 27 of The Voice hasn’t been dated, not least since Season 26 is coming first. But NBC has confirmed that these are the Season 27 coaches/judges.

John Legend

Michael Buble

Kelsea Ballerini

Adam Levine

As with Season 26’s coach line-up, there are mixture of new and old coaches there. John Legend was a coach for seven seasons, and Adam Levine was a coach for 16. Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Buble are new to the show, but they’ll absolutely both be in good company.

So, the answer to is Reba leaving The Voice is yes, she is. She’ll be in Season 26 but won’t be one of Season 27’s coaches.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy