Is the Callisto Protocol Getting a Sequel?

The Callisto Protocol was conceived as a spiritual successor to Dead Space, and the similarities are obvious from the get go. That’s due, in part, to director Glen Schofield who was co-creator of the original Dead Space. If you got a kick out of annihilating The Callisto Protocol’s space zombies, you might be wondering if The Callisto Protocol is getting a sequel? I’ve got the answer.

Here’s What You Need to Know About The Callisto Protocol 2

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely The Callisto Protocol 2 will ever appear due to the game’s poor sales. Schofield did have plans to make a follow-up, telling Inverse prior to the game’s release that, “I want to make a sequel… This is a complete game, but there’s a lot of ideas, cool ideas, we want to do next.”

But not only did the game get a relatively mixed reception, it failed to meet sales expectations. It sold poorly the month it came out and things didn’t improve from there. Publisher Krafton reportedly expected it to sell five million copies, which seems hugely optimistic for a new IP. Instead, it sold just two million.

Then there’s the matter of The Callisto Protocol’s Final Transmission DLC, which ties up protagonist Jacob’s story in a very final way. It’s possible that it wasn’t intended to be the end, but it still feels like a final farewell to the franchise. Certainly, Striking Distance hasn’t said anything about a sequel beyond that October 2022 interview.

It’s possible that The Callisto Protocol will live on in other forms. There was a prequel audiobook and we’d definitely be up for a post-Black Iron Prison graphic novel. But as to whether The Callisto Protocol is getting a sequel, the answer is probably not.