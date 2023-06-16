NewsVideo Games

The Callisto Protocol: Final Transmission Story DLC Adds Robo Monsters This Month

Developer Striking Distance Studios and publisher Krafton will try to send The Callisto Protocol out with a bang with the Final Transmission story DLC later this month. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players will gain access to The Callisto Protocol: Final Transmission first on June 27, 2023, with a release date on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S following 48 hours later on June 29. Little is known about how the content will tie up any loose ends left by the original story we got late last year. However, the team behind the sci-fi survival horror game describes it as “the heart-pounding final chapter.” You can see a brief look at what’s to come in the DLC trailer for The Callisto Protocol: Final Protocol below.

The Callisto Protocol was one of 2022’s more disappointing game releases for many. Created by original Dead Space lead Glen Schofield, the project was released to middling reception from fans and critics alike despite the considerable amount of excitement it managed to garner leading up to its launch. Poor word of mouth and some controversy regarding paywalled death animations led to disappointing sales numbers, with a few post-launch updates unable to salvage the wreckage. Regardless, it looks like its developers still have more stories to tell with the upcoming DLC.

It was sad to see The Callisto Protocol get mostly left behind, but the Final Transmission DLC will hopefully give Krafton and Striking Distance a second chance to regain some faith among fans upon its release date in a couple weeks. We won’t have to wait long to see how the add-on content builds upon the sci-fi story’s existing foundation, so stay tuned for any updates.

