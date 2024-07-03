Is There A Rush Hour 4 Release Window?

It’s been 17 years since Rush Hour 3 hit cinemas, reuniting Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan for the third time. With such a long gap since the last in this series of comedy-action movies, you might be wondering if Rush Hour 4 has a release window. Here’s the answer.

What We Know About The Release of Rush Hour 4

Unfortunately, Rush Hour 4 does not have even the vaguest of release windows, and it’s entirely possible the movie might not happen at all.

If you’re a fan of Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker, or both, that’s probably not what you wanted to hear. The previous movies were awesome and made big money at the box office. We’re not talking Marvel Cinematic Universe big, but Rush Hour 3 made over $250 million at the global box office.

However, all we’ve heard in the intervening years is that the movie is “in the works.” There’s been no confirmation it’s happening, and when any positive news comes out, fans wait and… nothing much happens.

According to star Jackie Chan, scripts have been passed around, but they’ve not been up to scratch — or not the right fit for he and Tucker.

“For the last seven years, we’ve been turning down the script, turning down the script. Yesterday, we just agreed… the script, probably end of this month. They’re on the second draft. Next year, probably start. I hope. If Chris Tucker agrees,” Chan told Power 106’s The Cruz Show (via Entertainment.ie). That was six years ago.

In 2020, Tucker told the Winging It podcast that, “Jackie Chan wants to do it, I want to do it, [the] studio wants to do it, so we’re trying to get it together.” And in 2022, at the Red Sea Film Festival, Chan said that they were “talking about part 4”, and that he was going to meet a director that evening.

But it’s doesn’t seem to have got as far as actual production, and if a director is attached they’re not talking. So, Rush Hour 4 isn’t yet set for release. Despite a lot of wishful thinking, and various different scripts, there’s no concrete confirmation it’s happening.

