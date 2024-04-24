Bam stands outside
Is There A Tower Of God Season 2 Release Date?

Sam Stone
Published: Apr 24, 2024 07:24 am

One of the most popular South Korean webtoons is Tower of God, created by S.I.U. The series received an anime adaptation that premiered in 2020. Years later, a release window for Tower of God Season 2 has finally been announced, ending the lengthy wait for patient fans.

When Will Tower of God Season 2 Release?

Bam faces Rachel. This image is part of an article about whether there's a Tower of God Season 2 release date.

Tower of God Season 2 was officially announced as being in development in August 2022 at that year’s Crunchyroll Expo, nearly two years after the completion of the inaugural season. Additional details about the upcoming season surfaced in November 2023, with Tower of God Season 2 set for a July 2024 premiere window. At this time, a specific date in July for the season premiere has not currently been announced.

As with Season 1, Tower of God Season 2 will be available to stream in North America on Crunchyroll. The first season was simulcast with its Japanese weekly broadcast, and the current expectation is that Tower of God Season 2 will follow a similar international streaming strategy. The first season contained 13 episodes, and it is unknown if this episode order will remain consistent in Season 2 or if episodes will be divided into cours – small groupings of episodes within a season.

Tower of God Season 1 covered a lot of narrative ground, adapting 78 chapters of the webtoon series, encompassing the first major part of the story. With hundreds of chapters to go and the webtoon series still releasing new chapters weekly, Tower of God is not poised to end any time soon as it moves to adapt the Return of the Prince and Workshop Battle Arcs.

And that’s whether there is a Tower of God Season 2 release date.

Tower of God is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

Sam Stone
Sam Stone is a longtime entertainment news journalist and columnist, covering everything from movies and television to video games and comic books. Sam also has bylines at CBR, Popverse, Den of Geek, GamesRadar+, and Marvel.com. He's been a freelance contributor with The Escapist since October 2023, during which time he's covered Mortal Kombat, Star Trek, and various other properties. Sam remembers what restful sleep was. But that was a long time ago.