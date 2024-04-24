Is There A Tower Of God Season 2 Release Date?

One of the most popular South Korean webtoons is Tower of God, created by S.I.U. The series received an anime adaptation that premiered in 2020. Years later, a release window for Tower of God Season 2 has finally been announced, ending the lengthy wait for patient fans.

Recommended Videos

When Will Tower of God Season 2 Release?

Tower of God Season 2 was officially announced as being in development in August 2022 at that year’s Crunchyroll Expo, nearly two years after the completion of the inaugural season. Additional details about the upcoming season surfaced in November 2023, with Tower of God Season 2 set for a July 2024 premiere window. At this time, a specific date in July for the season premiere has not currently been announced.

As with Season 1, Tower of God Season 2 will be available to stream in North America on Crunchyroll. The first season was simulcast with its Japanese weekly broadcast, and the current expectation is that Tower of God Season 2 will follow a similar international streaming strategy. The first season contained 13 episodes, and it is unknown if this episode order will remain consistent in Season 2 or if episodes will be divided into cours – small groupings of episodes within a season.

Related: Train to the End of the World Episode Release Dates & Time

Tower of God Season 1 covered a lot of narrative ground, adapting 78 chapters of the webtoon series, encompassing the first major part of the story. With hundreds of chapters to go and the webtoon series still releasing new chapters weekly, Tower of God is not poised to end any time soon as it moves to adapt the Return of the Prince and Workshop Battle Arcs.

And that’s whether there is a Tower of God Season 2 release date.

Tower of God is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more