Is Zenless Zone Zero Multiplayer?

HoYoverse’s Zenless Zone Zero is an upcoming action-fueled anime game starting to pick up steam worldwide and shares some similarities with Genshin Impact. However, will Zenless Zone Zero include multiplayer or co-op features? Here’s what we know so far.

Will Zenless Zone Zero Have Multiplayer and Co-op?

As of this article’s writing, HoYoverse hasn’t revealed whether Zenless Zone Zero will have multiplayer or co-op features. That said, the developer is known to implement co-op in some fashion into its games, as evident from the team-based content available in Genshin Impact.

“There is a small chance for a co-op mode like what [Honkai Impact 3rd] has for certain content or Genshin has for domains,” speculated one Redditor. “I don’t think there will be any for the open world since it will function similar to Honaki: Star Rail [with] only one or two areas rather than large worlds made up of sub-maps.”

Judging from the fact most of HoYoverse’s popular titles include some form of multiplayer-focused content, it’d be hard not to assume Zenless Zone Zero will be the same. However, there is a chance Zenless Zone Zero won’t include multiplayer content on launch or will follow in the footsteps of Honkai: Star Rail, where players can borrow characters from others to use in specific content.

That latter speculation might have some weight because Zenless Zone Zero will focus on squad-building and exploring areas with a group. Although, it’s unclear at this time whether that gameplay description hints at multiplayer/co-op elements.

Will Zenless Zone Zero be Mobile Only?

Despite the lack of information on multiplayer for Zenless Zone Zero, HoYoverse has confirmed the anime title will debut on PC, mobile devices, and consoles. It’s not clear which consoles will be able to run Zenless Zone Zero, but it’s assumed to arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2024, alongside other confirmed platforms.

Will Zenless Zone Zero be Open World?

The core gameplay loop of Zenless Zone Zero is mostly dungeon crawling and defeating enemies called Hollows inside of them. According to what information we have now, the anime title functions like a roguelike game, tasking you to enter these enemy-filled areas and pick up quests from NPCs from the city hub known as New Eridu.

Unfortunately, Zenless Zone Zero won’t have an open world you can explore like in Genshin Impact or Tower of Fantasy – you’ll only get to jump from the hub to the dungeons. While that might be a bummer, the dungeons aim to make up for the lack of open world exploration.