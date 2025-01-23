James Gunn Reveals First Look at Milly Alcock’s Supergirl

The DC Universe will release its first major project this year, Superman, directed by James Gunn. But the Marvel Cinematic Universe alum is doing more than sitting in the director’s chair for DC. In fact, as part of his CEO duties, he revealed the first look at Milly Alcock’s Supergirl.

Recommended Videos

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Gunn released a photo of Alcock sitting in a char on set. “Thrilled to see cameras roll at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Supergirl, with Craig Gillespie at the helm and the phenomenal Milly Alcock as our Kara Zor-El,” he wrote in a statement. “Craig brings an incredible sensibility to this story, and Milly is every inch the unique #Supergirl envisioned by Tom King, Bilquis Evely & Ana Nogueira.”

Thrilled to see cameras roll at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Supergirl, with Craig Gillespie at the helm and the phenomenal Milly Alcock as our Kara Zor-El. Craig brings an incredible sensibility to this story, and Milly is every inch the unique #Supergirl envisioned by Tom… pic.twitter.com/za9Tr8Vryr — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 23, 2025

When it comes to first looks, this one is far from the best. But they can’t all be Robert Pattinson’s suit test for The Batman. What fans can take away from this reveal, though, is the logo, which is much darker than the one Gunn is using for Superman. Now, it’s possible that the color change is an effort to distinguish the projects from one another, but it could also be a tease that Kara Zor-El is going on a more serious journey.

Related: Benedict Cumberbatch Shares His Doctor Strange Future in Marvel’s ‘Modern Myths’

That certainly lines up with the story the movie is taking inspiration from, Tom King’s graphic novel Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. In that book, Kara travels to an alien planet to celebrate her 21st birthday but comes across a young woman looking to get revenge. This kicks off a world-hopping adventure that features other iconic DC characters.

And the movie isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to its cast. Former Aquaman actor Jason Momoa is already onboard as Lobo, while David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham play Kara’s parents. Matthias Schoenaerts will portray Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow‘s villain, Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Before appearing in her solo project, Alcock will make a cameo in Superman alongside her DC family member David Corenswet. She’s yet to appear in any of the marketing, though, so her appearance is likely something Gunn and Co. want to keep close to the vest.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow hits theaters on June 26, 2026.



The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy