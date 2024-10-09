Who Does Comedian Tim Dillon Play in Joker: Folie à Deux?

Joker sequel Folie à Deux isn’t just the Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga show – it also finds room in its cast for stand-up comedian Tim Dillon! So, who does Tim Dillon play in Joker: Folie à Deux?

Recommended Videos

Tim Dillon’s Joker 2 Cameo, Explained

Tim Dillion first revealed that he would appear in Joker: Folie à Deux in April 2023, during an episode of his podcast, The Tim Dillon Show. He stopped short of naming the production outright, however, references to the Joker sequel’s headliners Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga left little doubt about what movie he was talking about. And so began many months of speculating about Dillon’s role in Folie à Deux.

Related: Joker: Folie à Deux’s Ending, Explained

But now that the film is finally here, we have our answer. Tim Dillon portrays an Arkham State Hospital guard in Joker: Folie à Deux. His character shows up in a handful of scenes, including one where he asks Arthur Fleck/Joker to sign a copy of The Night the Laughter Died, an in-universe book about the first Joker‘s finale. So, all told, Dillon’s role is essentially an extended cameo – despite the comedian’s recent tongue-in-cheek assertions to the contrary.

“[F]or half of the movie, I play Harley Quinn,” Dillon quipped in a Brooklyn Magazine interview. “And then Gaga plays her for the other half because they wanted to save money. I think it’s smart. They only had to give her $10 million instead of $20 [million] and I think they gave me like $1,500 to play Harley Quinn. No, I’m a prison guard. I have two lines [laughs.] But the scene is with Joaquin so that’s cool.”

Related: Joker 2: Does Harvey Dent Become Two-Face?

In the same interview, Dillon also addressed the possibility Joker: Folie à Deux co-writer/director Todd Phillips hired him after hearing him poke fun at Phoenix’s Oscar speech on The Tim Dillon Podcast. Dillon admitted he didn’t know whether Phillips was aware of the segment, and pondered whether Phoenix was offended. “I wonder if Joaquin Phoenix would even care?” Dillon mused. “He’s such a genius.”

Joker: Folie à Deux is in cinemas now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy