Justin Bieber Causes Chaos By Unfollowing His Wife – And His Excuse Doesn’t Add Up

Justin Bieber has been married to Hailey Bieber, née Baldwin, since 2018. The pair have a son together, and on the surface, they seem happy. However, divorce rumors just will not stop swelling around them.

It doesn’t help that fans insist on seeing a love triangle between Justin, Hailey, and Selena Gomez, even though Justin and Selena haven’t been together for a very long time.

After the birth of Justin and Hailey’s baby in August 2024, the rumors have only intensified. And then, fans of the couple got hit with a massive bombshell: Justin had unfollowed Hailey on Instagram. In the world of celebrity social media, that’s pretty much akin to announcing a divorce.

This came along at the end of a series of posts fans were convinced were “hints” the couple were splitting. Just before New Year, Bieber posted a selfie of himself to Instagram Stories, accompanied by lyrics from the Jacquees song B.E.D, which went “I know you wanna love but I just wanna f***.” Fans were convinced this was a coded message to Hailey. And a few minutes later, Hailey posted her own Instagram Stories message, this one the SZA song “What Do I Do?” about a woman discovering she’s been cheated on. Was Hailey subtly accusing Justin of infidelity? What seemed like a strange back-and-forth followed, with Justin sharing B.E.D again and Hailey responding with SZA lyrics from “30 for 30”: “But if it’s f*** me, then f*** you.”

Justin then proceeded to share a post that read, “Co-parenting is failing.” Apart from being incredibly rude to co-parents, it seemed like he was trying to imply something about Hailey and their son.

But after that, Hailey appeared to address the fan speculation. She reposted a video of a person saying, “You’re not well and it’s okay” and captioned it, “Me to all of you on the Internet.” So that was her statement, but what about Justin? Well, on Jan 18, he posted some pics of him and Hailey ice-skating together. That put fans’ minds at rest… until the unfollowing happened.

The furor on social media was so much that Justin ended up addressing it. He took to Instagram Stories and wrote, “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S*** is getting suss out here.” But is that really Belieberble – sorry, believable?

Plenty of fans just aren’t buying it. Some pointed to an old post by Rita Ora where she claimed her account had been hacked after a promo she did failed to take off. Was Justin doing some sort of publicity stunt? After all, surely no one hacks into an account just to unfollow an artist’s spouse. The whole situation was very odd indeed.

But people probably don’t have to worry about Justin and Hailey actually divorcing. In November 2024, a source talked to People about the matter and said, “They laugh at the constant divorce rumors. It’s annoying but just noise.” Maybe the couple decided to be annoying back. The mystery will remain, it seems.

