Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Roadmap Outlines DLC Plans, Hardcore Mode, & More

We’re just a couple weeks out from the release of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and Warhorse Studios already has big plans for the game post-launch.

The studio tweeted out an image today showing off the new story DLC packs coming this year, titled Brushes With Death, Legacy of the Forge, and Mysteria Ceelesiae. They’ll be released in the summer, autumn, and winter respectively. If you buy the expansion pass, you’ll be able to check out all three DLCs as they release, though you should be able to purchase them separately as well.

Henry's journey continues with free updates this spring and epic expansions in the Post Launch Roadmap, kicking off a year of new adventures. #KCD2 pic.twitter.com/kzfnFqfdYk — Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) January 21, 2025

In addition to that, we’re also getting some neat free updates shortly after the game’s launch, including the following:

Barber feature

Hardcore mode

Horse racing

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 puts you in the shoes of Henry, who’s great, but the barber feature will make the game even more enjoyable if you’re able to tweak his appearance just a little bit. We’ll also be getting Hardcore mode, which makes the game extremely challenging. We don’t have all the details yet but if it’s anything like the first game, you can expect to take on more negative perks, be unable to fast travel, and be at a severe stat disadvantage in combat and other aspects of the game.

Finally, the game will also be getting a horse racing feature, for folks who enjoy exploring the game on horseback.

The game serves as a direct sequel to the first one, picking up the story where we last left off. Henry is now in the service of Hans Capon, and they’re working to gather allies to fight against Sigismund. To that end, Henry and Hans must travel together to deliver a letter asking for more allies, but as you might expect, a simple errand quickly turns into a pretty crazy adventure. We’ll have our official review of the game out ahead of the launch date.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is set to be released for PC and consoles on Feb. 4.

