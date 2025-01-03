Kraven’s Most Mocked Moment Wasn’t What the Actor Intended

Kraven the Hunter has become the latest punchline in the long-running joke that is Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and possibly the final nail in its coffin. Still, one of its most mocked moments was not what Rhino actor Alessandro Nivola meant it to be.

Since Kraven the Hunter‘s release, it has been torn apart by critics and audiences alike while bombing at the box office. However, those that did see it quickly began memeing a moment where the villain Rhino lets out an awkward guttural scream. It is, to be frank, really, really weird and evidently not what Nivola acted on the day of shooting the scene. The actor, who is currently in talks for Oscar nominations for his role in The Brutalist, claims that instead of whatever the hell that noise was, he performed a silent scream of anger.

“The way I performed it was totally silent,” he told THR. It was a silent scream. When I did it, everybody laughed on set. It was so weird, but they all loved it. We kept referring to it as the ‘silent scream moment. So I kept asking J.C. [Chandor] during the edit if the silent scream was still in the cut, and he said, ‘Yeah, of course. We would never lose the silent scream.’ But when I saw the movie, it had that guttural voice catch, which I don’t think was as effective as it would’ve been otherwise.”

Look, there are many, many, many bad decisions that were made in Kraven the Hunter despite the movie coming from a respected director, featuring Oscar-nominated actors, and Sony desperately needing it to be good so it can continue on its Spidey-universe-without-spidey, but adding a weird grunt over an actor’s silent performance is a pretty confusing one. Why did they do this? What was Chandor thinking? Was the silent yell even weirder? For his part, Nivola has no idea.

“I really don’t know what happened behind the scenes. On these kinds of movies, you hear about all the wranglings at the studio, and maybe there were too many chefs. I don’t know,” he admitted. “But a lot of that probably starts to play out in the edit with all the different opinions about it, so I really couldn’t tell you.”

If you’d like to see the scream in its full, horrific context, Kraven the Hunter is still, somehow, in theaters. You can also wait until it lands on Netflix on April 23.

