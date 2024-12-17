Kristin Cavallari Details ‘One Of The Scariest Nights’ of Her Life and How She Protected Her Children From Trauma

Kristin Cavallari is a reality TV star who got her start with Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County back in 2004. Now, you might know her from her podcast, Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari, where she recently shared a terrifying story.

You see, although Cavallari is many things – a TV personality, businesswoman, actress — she’s a mother first and foremost, and the traumatic incident threatened her children. It took place in 2020, already a very trying and stressful time for many, as the COVID-19 pandemic was just kicking off, and it was extremely serious. Cavallari and her family – her now ex-husband Jay Cutler and their three kids, plus some friends – traveled to the Bahamas in the spring of that year, drawing some major criticism. It didn’t help that Cavallari kept sharing shots of her and the other adults on the beach, captioned with quips like “social distancing” when they were doing very much the opposite.

People mocked Cavallari for showing her privilege, but she seemingly couldn’t resist but post. Upon returning to the USA she posted on Instagram Stories (via People), “Okay, we made it home, and very happy about that.” She gave no indication that something else had happened to make her want to come home… but it did. This was something Cavallari did not post about, and she hasn’t talked about it until now.

And she also hadn’t talked to her kids about it – she had decided it would be better for them if they didn’t know. The incident involved an intruder coming into the house after Cavallari called some workmen in to deal with a broken AC unit. Her closet was at the time full of jewelry from her business, Uncommon James.

“That night I had [son] Cam in the bed with me. Cam and I were sleeping,” the TV star remembered on the podcast. “And I woke up to a man crawling on my bedroom floor.”

Luckily, the man ran away as soon as he was discovered. Cavallari recalled, “I was so out of it because obviously I had just woken up. And I go, ‘What the f*** are you doing?’ And this man stands up, runs out the door, and, you guys, he had a ski mask on, full black arms, black pants, the full thing. And I went ‘oh, f***.’” A very understandable reaction in the circumstances, especially since Cavallari had a child in her arms.

“Because Cam was in the bed with me, I didn’t yell. I didn’t scream,” Cavallari went on. “You think in those moments that that’s what you’d do, but your instincts just kick in. I honestly felt like I was in Mission Impossible.”

Cavallari’s instincts proved to be working. She immediately went to get Cutler, and only after that did she start shaking. Now, she considers the incident, “one of the scariest things that I went through” and she doesn’t want to tell her kids for fear they will feel the same panic she felt.

“I will not tell them, probably, until they’re adults,” she explained. “Because I just think some things kids do not need to know. And scary stuff like that, I will take that one.”

Cavallari has been through a lot in the past decade. Her brother passed away after a car accident in 2015, and her divorce from Cutler took place in April 2020, just after the Bahamas intruder incident. Here’s to hoping she can start to heal now.

