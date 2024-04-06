Lae’zel’s Romance Duel in Baldur’s Gate 3 Is More Expensive Than You’d Expect

Nothing is more grand than romance in video games, whether you’re on a Gold Saucer date in FF7 Rebrith or searching for incriminating evidence in Dragon’s Dogma 2. BG3’s romance scenes, in particular, have made the community both laugh and blush, but one declaration of love is leaving players with a lighter inventory than they’d like.

Recommended Videos

Romancing Lae’zel is already quite the task in Baldur’s Gate 3, and funnily enough, the challenge jumps to another level when you actually begin to win her over. Enjoying a nice picnic together just isn’t the Githyanki way when it comes to falling in love, and instead, you’ll find yourself in a violent duel against Lae’zel.

Our Tavs aren’t afraid of a little fight, of course, but the problem that u/Chaunskey and many other players on the game’s subreddit have discovered is that Lae’zel will demolish your inventory of expensive scrolls, explosives, potions, you name it. If you leave anything valuable in her inventory, be prepared because it will get used during the duel.

“I realized she was literally throwing away all the expensive scrolls and potions I just barely finished pickpocketing off all the merchants in Moonrise,” the player wrote on the BG3 subreddit, describing their confusion during the “love” duel. This ultimately resulted in a 2k gold loss that can only feel demoralizing. While some shared the same frustrations, another commenter pointed out, “This fight is amazing for teaching hoarders how useful those consumables are.” They’re not wrong.

Apparently, Lae’zel isn’t the only one you can’t trust with your goodies, either. One player noted that “if Astarion isn’t in your group in a certain Act 3 camp moment, he does the same thing, just brings every scroll and consumable in his inventory.”

The original poster, u/Chaunskey, titled the post with the best advice for a novice Lae’zel romancer, “Keep Lae’zel’s inventory clear if you’re romancing her.” That said, if you want to give someone else a shot (and save your inventory), we’ve listed out all romance options in the game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more