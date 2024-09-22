‘Laziest Developer in the Game’: Outspoken Gamers Push Back Against EA’s Latest Business Strategy

Electronic Arts (EA) CEO Andrew Wilson is receiving backlash for his controversial stance on AI’s use in the gaming industry. Speaking to a crowd at EA’s Investor Day, he claimed AI is at the “very core of our business.”

Earlier this year, EA sparked controversy after laying off 5% of its staff. This was part of a company-wide restructure, which included shutting down further development in some games and cutting down on office space. Job security in the games industry has been hotly debated since the rising popularity of AI. This wave of layoffs coincided with Andrew Wilson doubling down on EA’s use of AI, leading observers to speculate that these roles were being replaced with AI tools. EA have been vocal supporters of generative AI in the gaming industry for years, with their applied research department praising AI for its worldbuilding capabilities in 2021.

At EA’s 2024 Investor Day, Wilson explained EA’s plan to use AI to “amplify innovation” and “drive efficiency,” pitching it as a cost-effective way to increase output. Wilson also announced plans to expand the Sims franchise, including mobile games and multiplayer options for The Sims 4. This includes the “AI supercharged” tool The Sims Hub, which will introduce AI technology across the Sims franchise, including the highly anticipated Project Renee. EA plans to allow Sims players to create custom content through AI.

“For years we’ve talked about our games delivering experiences that are always new and different. We predict that with generative AI we will finally be able to fulfil this promise for billions of people for billions and billions of hours.”

This pro generative AI mindset has caused a stir amongst gaming fans. One X post with over four thousand likes says “EA casually making sure nobody can dethrone them for being the worst gaming company ever.” This sentiment is echoed across the replies, with one user calling EA the “laziest developer in the game” and another even calling for gamers to “boycott EA.”



With a 2024 report from Unity exposing that 62% of surveyed game companies use AI at some point in their development, the use of AI in the gaming industry seems cemented.

