LEGO Fortnite Survey Teases New Mechanics

Epic Games always wants to be on the cutting edge of gaming. It took big leaps last year by introducing new modes to Fortnite, like Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival. However, a survey for its most popular mode, LEGO Fortnite, teases some interesting new mechanics.

Via iFireMonkey on X, Fortnite is looking to get feedback on its “sandbox game,” asking players what kind of mechanics they’ve come across in other titles. Most of them are to be expected, such as “Cosmetics that you can earn in-game” and “Quests you must do in a certain linear order,” but the one that stands out mentions “Building and building pieces you can purchase in-game.”

Related: Seth MacFarlane’s Explanation for Buff Peter Griffin in Fortnite Is Hilarious

While some in the comments are upset at the idea, believing it to be just another way for Epic to grab some cash, there could be much more to it than that. When looking at what Rocket Racing has brought to the item shop, there is the potential for Fortnite to bring real-life landmarks to the game. There’s even a chance that buildings from popular collaboration partners could be added, such as Marvel’s Daily Bugle, which already appeared as a POI in Battle Royale.

There’s no guarantee any of this will happen, as these surveys typically go out early in the development process, and many of their ideas never come to fruition. However, given that many feel like LEGO Fortnite has sort of been abandoned since its launch late last year, the ideas from the survey are all steps in the right direction, providing more content for players to enjoy alongside their friends.

If you want to learn more LEGO Fortnite content, here’s a guide on where to find Brutes and another on how to get Frostpine.