Let’s Build a Zoo Developer Announces an MMORPG-Themed Follow-Up: Let’s Build a Dungeon

If you’re a fan of games like RollerCoaster Tycoon, you’ve likely heard of Let’s Build a Zoo — an animal-themed management simulator that lets you DNA splice species together (there’s even a dinosaur DLC for those who want to get their Jurassic Park on). The developer, Springloaded, has announced their MMORPG-themed follow-up: Let’s Build a Dungeon, and it looks delightful.

But rather than riding a fun rollercoaster, Let’s Build a Dungeon promises to let you design your own little MMORPG, where you’ll have to attract virtual heroes by designing quests. Springloaded states that there are thousands of items to mix and match in order to do so and emphasizes that you can create your own assets too. And to make sure your little MMO world is coming together nicely, you’ll be able to playtest it yourself through the eyes of one of the virtual heroes you hope to entice.

Image via Spingloaded

What’s more, Let’s Build a Dungeon contains a whole other management simulator that takes place on what looks like a Windows 1995 desktop, where you’ll have to manage the day-to-day of running a game studio. This includes hiring and firing employees, negotiating with shareholders and publishers, and making other meaningful/ethical choices to ensure your employees are happy while your virtual MMORPG continues to attract players.

These choices can lead to your game becoming “a monster-catching RPG, a cozy farming simulator, or a brand new experience that combines elements from multiple genres.” The trailer below does a great job of giving a comprehensive overview:

It sounds like Springloaded has thrown RPG Maker and RollerCoaster Tycoon into a blender — which has us looking forward to seeing more of Let’s Build a Dungeon in action when it comes to PC and Xbox Series X/S, though a release date has yet to be announced.

