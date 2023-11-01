Lies of P Sequel Confirmed, DLC and Patch Plans Revealed

Many Soulslike fans are likely jumping for joy, as the excellent Lies of P will be receiving DLC and a sequel.

Developer Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio took to YouTube to thank players for making the game a resounding success before highlighting what fans can expect going forward. Appearing in the mask of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood’s Eldest Brother, director Choi Ji-Won confirmed that an expansion for Lies of P is already in development at the time of writing.

“It may be small compared to the support we’ve seen from you, but I hope you enjoy the gift we’ve prepared. Our highest priority is developing the DLC and working on our sequel,” Ji-Won explained. “The dev team is putting in significant effort, brainstorming and exploring different aspects of the projects.”

Related: Is Lies of P Harder Than Bloodborne?

Details on the DLC are still scarce and the developers have yet to confirm any kind of release window. Ji-Won did share some concept art of the expansion to tease fans and while they don’t give away any solid details they do provide a glimpse as to what we can expect. One picture features Pinocchio on what looks to be a crumbling ship, leading many to believe the DLC could see the introduction of Monstro, the whale that consumes him in the original fairy tale. The sequel is even more mysterious but given that Lies of P is only a couple months old at the time of publication, it stands to reason that an entirely new game is still many years away.

Aside from the new releases, Ji-Won also confirmed that a sizeable patch is coming to Lies of P that aims to address many fans’ complaints and adjust certain aspects of the game. Arguably the biggest change is the addition of Rising Dodge as a default skill that needn’t be unlocked by using Quartz with Pinocchio’s P-Organ.

Various changes to the overall balance of the game will also be introduced in the next patch, including tweaking the early locations so they’re less punishing and a quality-of-life change that will allow glasses and hats separately from the rest of their outfit. As a further thank you to players, a new costume based on the fan-favorite character Alidoro will be added to Lies of P in November. The full patch notes for the next update will likely be revealed closer to its release.