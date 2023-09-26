Out of the many things players can upgrade in Lies of P, the addition of a skill tree feels almost like a blessing from the Soulslike Gods. Sure, it’s not the most conventional way of gaining an upper hand over the punishing enemies standing in your way but some of the best unlocks can found right there, in your P-Organ. Yes, that’s what it’s actually called, stop giggling. If you’re looking to significantly improve Pinocchio’s dodge, gain several more Pulse Cells to stay alive longer or even enhance your ability to recover after getting smacked to the ground, you’ll want to start putting some levels into the P-Organ but to do that, you’ll need a very rare commodity known as Quartz. It’s scattered all over the city of Krat, in places you might not even have considered looking. So if you’re wondering where to find Quartz in Lies of P, then I’ve got you covered with a handy guide!

It’s worth noting that while I’ve found what I believe to be every Quartz in Lies of P, collecting them all won’t be enough to unlock ever P-Organ upgrade in a single playthrough. If you want to see Pinocchio’s true potential unleashed, you’ll need to complete a New Game+ run and collect the Quartz all over again. Power always comes at a cost.

All Quartz Locations in Lies of P

Getting straight into the thick of things, you’ll only be able to use Quartz after you rescue Geppetto from the streets of Krat, meaning you’ll need to at least defeat the Parade Master, the Scrapped Watchman and the donkey-mask wearing Survivor. Once these foes are slain and Pinocchio’s “father” has moved into Hotel Krat, you can begin hunting down Quartz for your P-Organ.

Workshop Union Entrance : This one is simple enough and difficult to miss. Once you begin exploring Venigni’s factory, you’ll quickly stumble upon a massive crevice filled with Corruption and patrolled by a towering Puppet of the Future. Effectively an optional boss fight, the robot is incredibly slow but also packs a major punch. Be sure to equip some gear that increases your acid resistance before the fight; you could also scan the area for two levers that can wash away some of the pooling acid and make the battle more manageable. Bring down the Puppet of the Future and you’ll be rewarded with Quartz.

: This one is simple enough and difficult to miss. Once you begin exploring Venigni’s factory, you’ll quickly stumble upon a massive crevice filled with Corruption and patrolled by a towering Puppet of the Future. Effectively an optional boss fight, the robot is incredibly slow but also packs a major punch. Be sure to equip some gear that increases your acid resistance before the fight; you could also scan the area for two levers that can wash away some of the pooling acid and make the battle more manageable. Bring down the Puppet of the Future and you’ll be rewarded with Quartz. Workshop Union Culvert: There are two steps to finding this chunk of Quartz, the first requires some brainpower and the second will see you looking for a special door. Once you enter this area, keep your ears open for the ringing of a telephone; there’s usually a single spotlight shining down on the actual device too, so it’ll be difficult to miss. Correctly answer the riddle (the answer is generally very obvious) and you’ll be rewarded with a Trinity Key. Keep moving through the area until you stumble upon a gigantic red pipe which is your sign to make a right turn and look for a green door with a triangular symbol. Use your Trinity Key to open it up and claim your Quartz inside.

St. Frangelico Cathedral Chapel : Once you knock the brazier off the top of the tower and burn away the pools of corruption on the ground floor, you’ll need to make your way downstairs and leap across two gaps in what some have deemed the “cog room.” Move through the door in front of you and prepare to take down an Elite enemy that ambushes you from above. Once your foe is slain, you can claim your Quartz.

: Once you knock the brazier off the top of the tower and burn away the pools of corruption on the ground floor, you’ll need to make your way downstairs and leap across two gaps in what some have deemed the “cog room.” Move through the door in front of you and prepare to take down an Elite enemy that ambushes you from above. Once your foe is slain, you can claim your Quartz. St. Frangelico Cathedral Chapel : Another complicated run-around. Once the corruption is burned away thanks to your brazier-tipped, you can properly explore the bottom levels. Explore this floor until you come across a chest with a Cryptic Vessel hidden inside which you can immediately bring to Venigni at Hotel Krat. Give it to the inventor and he’ll decrypt it for you, giving you a clue that looks a lot like Elysion Boulevard. Teleport to the House on Elysion Boulevard, take the elevator down and begin marching towards Krat City Hall. You should see the hanging puppet fairly soon, so knock it down and you’ll get another clue. Head BACK to House on Elysion Boulevard and travel up to the roof. Kill the puppets and search the area and you should find the entrance to 221b Elysion Boulevard, a fun nod to Sherlock Holmes. Open the door and acquire your Quartz.

: Another complicated run-around. Once the corruption is burned away thanks to your brazier-tipped, you can properly explore the bottom levels. Explore this floor until you come across a chest with a Cryptic Vessel hidden inside which you can immediately bring to Venigni at Hotel Krat. Give it to the inventor and he’ll decrypt it for you, giving you a clue that looks a lot like Elysion Boulevard. Teleport to the House on Elysion Boulevard, take the elevator down and begin marching towards Krat City Hall. You should see the hanging puppet fairly soon, so knock it down and you’ll get another clue. Head BACK to House on Elysion Boulevard and travel up to the roof. Kill the puppets and search the area and you should find the entrance to 221b Elysion Boulevard, a fun nod to Sherlock Holmes. Open the door and acquire your Quartz. Malum District : Much more straightforward this time. Look out for the bonfire in the town square that’s accompanied by an Elite enemy. There’ll be a chest behind the big enemy that houses your Quartz.

: Much more straightforward this time. Look out for the bonfire in the town square that’s accompanied by an Elite enemy. There’ll be a chest behind the big enemy that houses your Quartz. Malum District Town Hall : After a brutal fight against the Black Rabbit Brotherhood, you can find a Quartz in their hideout. Well earned, if you ask me.

: After a brutal fight against the Black Rabbit Brotherhood, you can find a Quartz in their hideout. Well earned, if you ask me. Rosa Isabelle Street : In the sewers, you’ll want to follow the pipeline all the way through to its natural end, choosing to continue straight when it forks and ultimately jumping down to a lower level when you have the opportunity to do so. At the very end of your stinky odyssey, you’ll find a chest with Quartz.

: In the sewers, you’ll want to follow the pipeline all the way through to its natural end, choosing to continue straight when it forks and ultimately jumping down to a lower level when you have the opportunity to do so. At the very end of your stinky odyssey, you’ll find a chest with Quartz. Estella Opera House Entrance : While you’re busy roaming around this area, keep an eye open for the Trinity Door, it’s below the Stargazer found at the building’s entrance. Now that you know where it is, you’ll want to progress a little more in a bid to earn a Trinity Key. Keep moving forward until you have to solve a riddle at the Grand Exhibition, the answer of which will require you to turn a white marble statue to face its cohort around one floor below where you spoke to the King of Riddles. Your reward will be a Trinity Key which you can now use on the door in the Opera House.

: While you’re busy roaming around this area, keep an eye open for the Trinity Door, it’s below the Stargazer found at the building’s entrance. Now that you know where it is, you’ll want to progress a little more in a bid to earn a Trinity Key. Keep moving forward until you have to solve a riddle at the Grand Exhibition, the answer of which will require you to turn a white marble statue to face its cohort around one floor below where you spoke to the King of Riddles. Your reward will be a Trinity Key which you can now use on the door in the Opera House. Barren Swamp: Similar to one of the above strategies, you’ll need to defeat both Puppets of the Future roaming round the corruption-flooded landfill. In Lies of P, eliminating both will reward your with two Quartz! My advice would be to snake around them at first and deal with the cannoneer firing from the tower. He can be a real pain, even if his rockets do hurt your enemies too.

Barren Swamp : The other way to earn Quartz in the Barren Swamp is to find the Broken Puppet right next to the location’s second Stargazer. He’ll request that you teach him about human emotions, meaning you’ll need to use the gestures Anger, Sadness, Happy and Clapping. Once you’ve demonstrated all four, he’ll give you Quartz.

: The other way to earn Quartz in the Barren Swamp is to find the Broken Puppet right next to the location’s second Stargazer. He’ll request that you teach him about human emotions, meaning you’ll need to use the gestures Anger, Sadness, Happy and Clapping. Once you’ve demonstrated all four, he’ll give you Quartz. Krat Central Station Platform : Back where Lies of P began, you’ll want to descend from this Stargazer and destroy both Corruption Bulbs that make traversing this area a nightmare. Once you do that, you can safely loot the nearby chest for Quartz.

: Back where Lies of P began, you’ll want to descend from this Stargazer and destroy both Corruption Bulbs that make traversing this area a nightmare. Once you do that, you can safely loot the nearby chest for Quartz. Barren Swamp Bridge : Prepare for another long trek. Right before you fight the Green Monster of the Swamp, you can chat to Hugo, who’s standing just outside a massive close gate. Exhaust his dialogue and you’ll earn an Old Cryptic Vessel. Take it back to Venigni in Hotel Krat and get him to decrypt it, netting you a clue that suggests you’ll need to travel to the Path of Pilgrim Stargazer. Do so and search for a ransacked house that you can enter, taking the elevator your find down until you find the Slum Resident. Speak with the poor sod and you’ll be given the Robber’s Shack Key. This unlocks a nearby house which contains a chest with Quartz.

: Prepare for another long trek. Right before you fight the Green Monster of the Swamp, you can chat to Hugo, who’s standing just outside a massive close gate. Exhaust his dialogue and you’ll earn an Old Cryptic Vessel. Take it back to Venigni in Hotel Krat and get him to decrypt it, netting you a clue that suggests you’ll need to travel to the Path of Pilgrim Stargazer. Do so and search for a ransacked house that you can enter, taking the elevator your find down until you find the Slum Resident. Speak with the poor sod and you’ll be given the Robber’s Shack Key. This unlocks a nearby house which contains a chest with Quartz. Barren Swamp Bridge : After expanding Polendina’s Hotel Krat store twice, you can purchase the Rusty Cryptic Vessel from the polite puppet. Take this over to Venigni and have him decrypt it, after which you can travel back to Barren Swamp Bridge and mission over to the gate Hugo was trying to crack. You’ll find it open now, meaning you’ll have to contend with the Elite enemy inside. Be warned, he’s tough. Once you’ve claimed victory, open the chest at the end of the Hermit’s Cave for your Quartz.

: After expanding Polendina’s Hotel Krat store twice, you can purchase the Rusty Cryptic Vessel from the polite puppet. Take this over to Venigni and have him decrypt it, after which you can travel back to Barren Swamp Bridge and mission over to the gate Hugo was trying to crack. You’ll find it open now, meaning you’ll have to contend with the Elite enemy inside. Be warned, he’s tough. Once you’ve claimed victory, open the chest at the end of the Hermit’s Cave for your Quartz. Krat Central Station Street : Fairly straightforward, just kill the Corrupted Parade Master and you’ll be blessed with some Quartz. The fight itself is fairly straightforward, he’s just as slow as you remember from your first encounter, he just hits a lot harder now.

: Fairly straightforward, just kill the Corrupted Parade Master and you’ll be blessed with some Quartz. The fight itself is fairly straightforward, he’s just as slow as you remember from your first encounter, he just hits a lot harder now. Relic of Trismegistus Entrance : Remember struggling with the Black Rabbit Brotherhood? Yeah, you’re gonna do it again now except all three will attack at once rather than one at a time. Once you defeat them all, you’ll be granted Quartz.

: Remember struggling with the Black Rabbit Brotherhood? Yeah, you’re gonna do it again now except all three will attack at once rather than one at a time. Once you defeat them all, you’ll be granted Quartz. Arche Abbey Outer Wall : Now, back in Krat Central Station Street, you’ll likely have solved the King of Riddle’s final conundrum and been rewarded with last Trinity Key. With this in mind, you’ll want to explore the Arche Abbey Outer Wall until you stumble upon a room with two vertical beams in it. Keep moving until you get to the very bottom and you should find the Trinity Sanctum. Have a chat with its guard and you’ll be gifted Quartz for your trouble.

: Now, back in Krat Central Station Street, you’ll likely have solved the King of Riddle’s final conundrum and been rewarded with last Trinity Key. With this in mind, you’ll want to explore the Arche Abbey Outer Wall until you stumble upon a room with two vertical beams in it. Keep moving until you get to the very bottom and you should find the Trinity Sanctum. Have a chat with its guard and you’ll be gifted Quartz for your trouble. Arche Abbey Broken Rift: That massive Disney-Pinocchio-esque monstrosity that ambushes you as you get to the ladder to leave the area? Yeah, kill it and you’ll get Quartz.

Arche Abbey Broken Rift : While navigating through the terrifying scaffolding, you should come across two swordsmen that can destroy you if you’re not prepared for the onslaught. Kill them both and then trek along a path that’s littered with crushing traps a single gun-wielding foe at the end. He’s guarding a chest and, you guessed it, inside the box is Quartz.

: While navigating through the terrifying scaffolding, you should come across two swordsmen that can destroy you if you’re not prepared for the onslaught. Kill them both and then trek along a path that’s littered with crushing traps a single gun-wielding foe at the end. He’s guarding a chest and, you guessed it, inside the box is Quartz. Ascension Bridge : As you move through this area, you’ll soon hear some terrifying screams. Use your keen senses to track down the creature responsible and kill it. The chest it was guarding contains Quartz.

: As you move through this area, you’ll soon hear some terrifying screams. Use your keen senses to track down the creature responsible and kill it. The chest it was guarding contains Quartz. Arche Abbey Upper Part – Internal Bridge: Kill the Elite enemy giving off Disruption and you’ll net some Quartz.

Aside from all of these instances, it’s worth noting that Quartz can also be bought from Polendina once you bring him Krat Supply Crates to upgrade the shop. I was able to purchase two Quartz from him, both costing a few thousand Ergo. The puppet won’t resupply these materials, so bear that in mind.

If there are any instances of Quartz that I’ve missed in Lies of P, please feel free to reach out so we can update this list. Lies of P is a massive game with plenty of hidden elements so it’s very possible that I missed something during my time without. In any case, the aforementioned guide should be enough to get your P-Organ nice and strong. Happy hunting!

