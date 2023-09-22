How to Find All Legion Caliber Locations in Lies of P

While Lies of P starts off by giving players a pretty sick robotic arm, it won’t take long for the raging puppets of Krat to overpower your technological advancement. Very early on, it becomes clear that the transformative appendage could be incredibly useful in combat, but much like the rest of Pinocchio’s kit, it’ll struggle to keep up with tougher foes if you don’t properly look after it. By that, I mean you’ll quickly need to start upgrading your arm’s abilities. With Legion Caliber, the special material required to upgrade Legion Arms, being hard to find, here’s our guide to all the locations you can get it in Lies of P.

What is a Legion Caliber in Lies of P

Put very simply, a Legion Caliber is a Material that is exclusively used to upgrade the abilities of the Legion Arm. They can be taken to Venigni once he arrives at Hotel Krat who will direct you to a nearby device labeled the Venigni Craft Machine that can be used to bolster the power of your hand. It’s worth noting that a Legion Caliber can only be used once to improve an already unlocked Legion Arm, so if none of your unlocked variants are really working for you, it might be worth scouring Krat for Legion Plugs. These can unlock new types of Legion Ar which can then be upgraded.

Where to Find Legion Calibers in Lies of P

Now that we’ve covered what they are, let’s get into where exactly you can find Legion Calibers in Lies of P:

Workshop Union : After exploring around the Workshop Union, you’ll stumble upon a massive enemy with two shield plates welded to his forearms. This guy’s a bruiser, not only hitting hard but also blocking many of your attacks. However, once you time your hits correctly and bring him down, you’ll be rewarded with a Legion Caliber. It’s a tough mini boss, but the reward alone makes it worth the effort.

: After exploring around the Workshop Union, you’ll stumble upon a massive enemy with two shield plates welded to his forearms. This guy’s a bruiser, not only hitting hard but also blocking many of your attacks. However, once you time your hits correctly and bring him down, you’ll be rewarded with a Legion Caliber. It’s a tough mini boss, but the reward alone makes it worth the effort. St. Frangelico Cathedral Library : One of the more challenging locations new players will explore, you’ll want to make your way to the corridor protected by a sneaky arrow trap (gets me every time) and a look for a hole in the floor. Drop through it, fend off any enemies you find down there and open the chest to find your Legion Caliber.

: One of the more challenging locations new players will explore, you’ll want to make your way to the corridor protected by a sneaky arrow trap (gets me every time) and a look for a hole in the floor. Drop through it, fend off any enemies you find down there and open the chest to find your Legion Caliber. Malum District : This plague-infested sector is falling apart around you but that doesn’t mean you can’t find some great loot here. From the first Stargazer, keep moving through the level until you stumble upon a sign for the Red Lobster Inn. There are some tough enemies in here but once you’ve defeated them and opened the shortcut, look out for a nearby ladder. Climb up it, courteously greet the merchant waiting at the top, and open the chest for your Legion Caliber.

: This plague-infested sector is falling apart around you but that doesn’t mean you can’t find some great loot here. From the first Stargazer, keep moving through the level until you stumble upon a sign for the Red Lobster Inn. There are some tough enemies in here but once you’ve defeated them and opened the shortcut, look out for a nearby ladder. Climb up it, courteously greet the merchant waiting at the top, and open the chest for your Legion Caliber. Estella Opera House : This is one of Lies of P‘s more obtuse scavenger hunts. While you’re running around the crumbling Opera House, you’ll eventually happen upon a room with a ladder leading down and a ladder going up. Take the latter and loot the chest you find for a Jeweled Cryptic Vessel. Now hoof it back to Hotel Krat and ask Venigni to decode it. With that chore out of the way, you’ll want to teleport to the Cerasani Alley Stargazer and head down the stairs until you come across a cliff. Look a small barrel and then use the “Search the Ground” gesture and you’ll have your Legion Caliber.

: This is one of Lies of P‘s more obtuse scavenger hunts. While you’re running around the crumbling Opera House, you’ll eventually happen upon a room with a ladder leading down and a ladder going up. Take the latter and loot the chest you find for a Jeweled Cryptic Vessel. Now hoof it back to Hotel Krat and ask Venigni to decode it. With that chore out of the way, you’ll want to teleport to the Cerasani Alley Stargazer and head down the stairs until you come across a cliff. Look a small barrel and then use the “Search the Ground” gesture and you’ll have your Legion Caliber. Grand Exhibition Gallery : Follow the main path through this location before being interrupted by a large puppet that breaks down a door in an effort to kill you. Dispatch your foe and move into the room from which he sprang only to come across another puppet. Cut him down and the loot the chest in the room for your Legion Caliber.

: Follow the main path through this location before being interrupted by a large puppet that breaks down a door in an effort to kill you. Dispatch your foe and move into the room from which he sprang only to come across another puppet. Cut him down and the loot the chest in the room for your Legion Caliber. Grand Exhibition Gallery : In the same area as above, keep pushing through all the rabid puppets until you come across a gigantic greenhouse. You’ll know you’re in the right place when you see greenery literally growing up the walls. Inside, dramatically positioned in the center of a makeshift arena is a muscly enemy who will put up a desperate fight. When you defeat him, he drops a Legion Caliber.

: In the same area as above, keep pushing through all the rabid puppets until you come across a gigantic greenhouse. You’ll know you’re in the right place when you see greenery literally growing up the walls. Inside, dramatically positioned in the center of a makeshift arena is a muscly enemy who will put up a desperate fight. When you defeat him, he drops a Legion Caliber. Barren Swamp Ravine : This one is straightforward enough, all you need to do is kill the Mad Clown Puppet. He’s hard to miss and once you put him down, you’ll be granted a Legion Caliber.

: This one is straightforward enough, all you need to do is kill the Mad Clown Puppet. He’s hard to miss and once you put him down, you’ll be granted a Legion Caliber. Barren Swamp Bridge: This is another Legion Caliber hidden behind a Cryptic Vessel so we’ll need to find that first. Make your way normally through the level until you find a man named Hugo who’s wearing a dog mask. Talking to him once won’t do the trick, you’ll need to go through all his dialogue before he eventually gives you his Cryptic Vessel. Take it back to Venigni in Hotel Krat and have him decode it. Once you have the relevant clue, use the Stargazer to teleport to the Path of the Pilgrim and enter the shack right next to the starting Stargazer. Use the elevator to ride down into the slums and look for an NPC who’s waiting in the alley. Talk to them and you’ll be rewarded with the Robber’s Shack Key. This item will open up a small house nearby; once you’re inside, you’ll find a chest with your Legion Caliber and an added bonus of a Life Amulet+1.

Barren Swamp : Make your way further into this area and you’ll eventually happen upon two towering Puppets of the Future. While they may look imposing, they’re not so tough due to their impressively slow response time. Defeat them both and loot the chest in the nearby landfill for your Legion Caliber.

: Make your way further into this area and you’ll eventually happen upon two towering Puppets of the Future. While they may look imposing, they’re not so tough due to their impressively slow response time. Defeat them both and loot the chest in the nearby landfill for your Legion Caliber. Relic of Trismegistus Entrance : A Legion Caliber is dropped by the Elite Decayed enemy that can be found just before the “fog door” that stands between you and the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.

: A Legion Caliber is dropped by the Elite Decayed enemy that can be found just before the “fog door” that stands between you and the Black Rabbit Brotherhood. Collapsed Street : After progressing a fair way through the level, you’ll stumble upon the Walker of Illusions, an irritating mini boss that is, if you ask me, just a pain to fight. Fortunately, killing it rewards Pinocchio with a Legion Caliber.

: After progressing a fair way through the level, you’ll stumble upon the Walker of Illusions, an irritating mini boss that is, if you ask me, just a pain to fight. Fortunately, killing it rewards Pinocchio with a Legion Caliber. Arche Abbey Outer Wall : As you progress through this location, you’ll eventually come upon a door that requires the Chosen One’s Trinity Key to unlock. Sounds impressive, but it’s not our target. What you really want to look for is the nearby elevator. Once you activate and start heading up, you’ll notice that there’s a place you can jump through about halfway up the climb. This daring feat leads Pinocchio to a chest that contains a Legion Caliber.

: As you progress through this location, you’ll eventually come upon a door that requires the Chosen One’s Trinity Key to unlock. Sounds impressive, but it’s not our target. What you really want to look for is the nearby elevator. Once you activate and start heading up, you’ll notice that there’s a place you can jump through about halfway up the climb. This daring feat leads Pinocchio to a chest that contains a Legion Caliber. Arche Abbey Broken Rift : It won’t take too long for you to be assaulted by two speedy sword-wielding enemies; once you happen upon them, you know you’re going in the right direction. Put them down and keep pushing forward until you come across a Elite Decay who bursts out a wall in a blind rage. Once you claim victory over your latest foe, you’ll earn a Legion Caliber.

: It won’t take too long for you to be assaulted by two speedy sword-wielding enemies; once you happen upon them, you know you’re going in the right direction. Put them down and keep pushing forward until you come across a Elite Decay who bursts out a wall in a blind rage. Once you claim victory over your latest foe, you’ll earn a Legion Caliber. Arche Abbey Upper Part: As you continue up this ruinous tower, you’ll be forced to cross several bridges both formal and improvised. While most of them are made of wood, you’re looking for a collection of metal sheets; if you need a some help figuring out where it is, keep an eye open for an enemy launching Corruption at you. That’s your sign that you’re getting warm. Before you leave the bridge, the check side of it and you should see your Legion Caliber waiting for you.

Now, those are all the known Legion Calibers Lies of P hides around its world but there are some that can’t simply be discovered. Some will need to be purchased from various shops and merchants around Krat but they won’t come cheap.

Where to Buy Legion Calibers

Polendina in Hotel Krat sells a few Legion Calibers but you’ll need to hustle if you want to add them to your collection. While the placid puppet’s shop is open from the minute you encounter him, you’ll need to expand his stock yourself if you want some of his better items. To do this, you’ll need to retrieve Krat Supply Boxes from St. Frangelico’s Cathedral Chapel, the Grand Exhibition, Estelle’s Opera House, the Barren Swamp, the Trismegistus Combat Field and the Collapsed Street. If you bring these crates back to Polendina, he’ll restock his store with new items, include Legion Calibers that can be purchased for 3,500 Ergo.

Now it’s worth mentioning that Lies of P is a massive game, and it’s entirely possible that some Legion Calibers have yet to be found. The above guide details how to discover all the ones we’ve uncovered during our time with the game but if you’ve stumbled upon any that we may have missed, feel free to tell us so we can update the guide!

