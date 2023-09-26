How to Find Every Legion Plug in Lies of P

While Lies of P‘s take on Pinocchio is already equipped with a small arsenal of weapons used to slice and dice his way through hordes of killer puppets, one of his most unique traits is his Legion Arm. A robot appendage that can be equipped with a variety of mods and parts, the Legion Arm may not be able to level a boss on its own but it can make quelling the automaton rising much easier. Starting off with a simple Falcon Punch ability, you’ll eventually want to unlock some of Lies of P‘s more useful Legion Arms and to do that, you’ll want to unearth some Legion Plugs. These individual materials can be locked into Pinocchio’s shoulder to grant him different limbs, each one boasting a unique ability. If you’re desperately looking to track these items down, I have you covered with this handy guide to the location of every Legion Plug in Lies of P.

It’s worth noting that since Legion Plugs can only be used for unlocking new Legion Arms, there aren’t all that many to find. You won’t see them dished out in abundance like Quartz or Legion Calibers since there are only a handful of arms in Lies of P. Plugs are usually hidden away well off the beaten track or attached to a particularly brutal Elite enemy so be prepared to earn them.

Where Are the Legion Plugs in Lies of P?

There are four total Legion Plugs in Lies of P scattered throughout Krat, each one allowing you to craft a single Legion Arm of your choice. You can find them fairly early on Lies of P, but don’t expect any to crop up before you defeat the Parade Master and discover Hotel Krat.

St. Frangelico Cathedral Chapel : Once you scaled the sprawling building and avoid the pools of acidic corruption all over the place, you’ll eventually be given an opportunity to kick a brazier off the ledge upon which it is perched. This will ignite the poisoned floors, making them easier to traverse. It will also put you within spitting distance of a Legion Plug. Just after you push over the golden fire pit, you should see a lever. Pull it to reverse the direction of the nearby waterwheel, effectively creating an elevator to take you up a few floors from the bottom. Just past the lever, you should be able to look down and see a very small platform that leads to an opening. Use the now rising elevator to get on the same level as the platform and jump off into the hidden alcove. There’ll be two weak enemies guarding a chest so once they’ve been dispatched, crack it open and claim your prize.

: Once you scaled the sprawling building and avoid the pools of acidic corruption all over the place, you’ll eventually be given an opportunity to kick a brazier off the ledge upon which it is perched. This will ignite the poisoned floors, making them easier to traverse. It will also put you within spitting distance of a Legion Plug. Just after you push over the golden fire pit, you should see a lever. Pull it to reverse the direction of the nearby waterwheel, effectively creating an elevator to take you up a few floors from the bottom. Just past the lever, you should be able to look down and see a very small platform that leads to an opening. Use the now rising elevator to get on the same level as the platform and jump off into the hidden alcove. There’ll be two weak enemies guarding a chest so once they’ve been dispatched, crack it open and claim your prize. Rosa Isabelle Street Entrance: When you come to the Abandoned House (you’ll know it because it’s connected to the street with an industrial-looking bridge) you can head to one of the lowest levels of the structure to find your Legion Plug. You can reach it by dropping through a whole in the side room and following the stairs all the way to a vault that Pinocchio can easily rip open. With your new material in your possession, be careful of the Puppet Babies and the Exploding Damsels, they’re far deadlier than you might expect.

Grand Exhibition Gallery : About half-way through this location, you’ll stumble upon a room with a massive train cart proudly displayed in the middle. Once you’re here, you know you’re in the right place. Look alongside the left side of the room (in relation to where you first entered it) and you should find a flight of stairs leading upwards. Follow them and kill the Elite enemy guarding the chest in the corner that houses your Legion Plug. It’s not an immensely difficult fight but she is incredibly fast and uses long strings of combos to chip away at your stamina so I would recommend dodging rather than blocking.

: About half-way through this location, you’ll stumble upon a room with a massive train cart proudly displayed in the middle. Once you’re here, you know you’re in the right place. Look alongside the left side of the room (in relation to where you first entered it) and you should find a flight of stairs leading upwards. Follow them and kill the Elite enemy guarding the chest in the corner that houses your Legion Plug. It’s not an immensely difficult fight but she is incredibly fast and uses long strings of combos to chip away at your stamina so I would recommend dodging rather than blocking. Krat Central Station: We’re back in Central Station although this time it’s even more dark and twisted thanks to the Corruption and Petrification Disease spreading through it. As you enter out onto the streets of Krat once more, it won’t take long for you to find a hulking brute pounding on a door. He’s your target and you’ll need to kill him to gain your Legion Plug and unlock the way forward. Be warned, this Elite hits like a truck of hammers so be ready to die a few times if you’re set on blocking and Perfect Guarding his attacks. Dodging is usually more efficient but his range and sweeping attacks are often enough to knock you down. Since he’s a so-called “monster” and not a through-and-through puppet, he is susceptible to fire damage, which can be a handy advantage if you need it.

Once you have a Legion Plug in your possession, you’ll want to use a Stargazer to teleport back to Hotel Krat and head on over to Venigni’s corner on the ground floor. Use the device to his left to craft a new arm for yourself. It’s worth noting that if you have some kind of Legion Arm upgrade material in your inventory, the machine will be emitting a golden light, indicating that something can be improved.

Lies of P Has Legion Arms That Don’t Require a Plug

Now those are the four Legion Plugs you can unlock in Lies of P but two of your Legion Arms don’t actually require them to craft. Your initial upgrade, labeled the Fulminis, can be unlocked by defeating the Scrapped Watchman early in the game which will reward you with the Overcharged Storage Battery. This unique item can be handed over to Eugénie at Hotel Krat and she’ll use it to create the devastating punching limb.

Shortly after this, in Venigni’s Factory, the High-Powered Flame Amplifier can be earned by defeating the towering robot known as The King’s Flame, Fuoco. This item can also be given to Eugénie so she can build the Flamberge, a variant that can spit a torrent of fire like a flamethrower and arguably the least effect Legion Arm in the game. Yay!

As for the order you should unlock them, that’s a guide for another day but I strongly recommend crafting the Puppet’s String first. The grappling hook is easily the best Legion Arm in the game and can make certain encounters negligible in difficulty. If you get it to max level, you can even launch into an impressively stylish aerial attack that can kill some mobs in a single hit. It also looks cool as Hell!

