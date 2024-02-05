Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: Every Honk-Honk Worker Location

You may be on a dangerous adventure, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take a moment to enjoy the company of a stranger in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Here’s where to find every Honk-Honk Worker in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Recommended Videos

Every Honk-Honk Worker in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Throughout your journey in both Japan and Hawaii, Ichiban and Kiryu can come across various NPCs who practice the art of Honk-Honk. A reference to Dragon Quest‘s notorious Puff-Puff women, for a price, these characters do something that improves both stats and Personality attributes. It’s never quite clear what Honk-Honk actually is, but given the implication, I’ll let you come up with your own definitions.

Related: How Long Does Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Take to Beat

If you don’t mind spoilers, toward the halfway point of Infinite Wealth‘s campaign, Kiryu and Ichiban will go their separate ways; the former heads back to Isezaki Ichinjo, while the latter remains in Honolulu. In total, there are 14 Honk-Honk workers spread across the map, nine of whom can be found in Hawaii, while the remaining five are in Japan. In alphabetical order, here’s how to track them all down:

Honk-Honk Workers in Hawaii

Honk-Honk Boy: This Honk-Honk practitioner can be found waiting around on Makani Ave. in the driveway of a building just above Mama Masala’s vendor. He charges $500 and will boost Ichiban’s Passion, Confidence, and Charisma.

Honk-Honk Concierge: Head West down Aloha Beach, running the length of the shoreline until you eventually reach the Crystal Aloha Resort. On your map, it’s the blue building next to the Ocean Boys restaurant. The Honk-Honk Concierge charges $1,000 for his services and will boost all of Ichiban’s stats.

Honk-Honk Girl: Just above the Aloha Crystal Resort and to the East of the Dean & Deluca vendor, you’ll find the Honk-Honk Girl waiting next to the green and grey pot. Charging $500, she increases Intellect, Kindness, and Style.

Honk-Honk Itamae: In Little Japan, which can be found in the North-West section of Honolulu, you’ll be able to find this particular Honk-Honk worker inside the Shinobi Sushi restaurant on Sakura St. For $1,000, all of Ichiban’s stats will receive a boost.

Related: Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: Which Starter Sujimon Should You Choose?

Honk-Honk Nomad: To the east of Shark Teeth Souvenirs, on the corner of Kolonahe St. and Sunset St., you’ll be able to find the Honk-Honk Nomad who parts with her services for $300, boosting both Kindness and Charisma.

Honk-Honk Surfer: As can be expected based on her name, the Honk-Honk Surfer is found on the most western point of Aloha Beach. She’s waiting on the corner of the shore alongside the barricade that separates the beach from the nearby Sujimon Dojo of Discreet 4 member Queen. For $500, she’ll increase your Passion, Style, and Confidence.

Honk-Honk Waitress: This Honk-Honk provide can be found on the first floor of the Anaconda Mall, waiting outside the Boogie Woogie Steak House. She’ll charge you $500, but I’m not all that clear on what she improves.

Honk-Honk Woman: The cheapest Honk-Honk experience money can by, you can find this woman waiting in an alley behind the ABC Store in Little Japan. For only $100, she simply increases Ichiban’s Style.

Ms. Honk-Honk: In Chinatown, which can be found on Pearl Ave., you’ll find this seasoned Honk-Honk veteran waiting on the first floor of the building, standing on a balcony overlooking the plaza. For $300, she increases your Kindness and Intellect.

All Honk-Honk Workers in Isezaki Ichinjo

Honk-Honk Girl: Outside Bar Rodriguez, which can be found in the Bar District, you’ll be able to find this NPC waiting atop a flight of stairs. For ¥10,000, she increases Kiryu’s Soul.

Honk-Honk Granny: On the left of Isezaki Rd., the Honk-Honk Granny can be found inside the Plage restaurant. She charges ¥50,000 and increases both Soul and Tech.

Related: What Happens to Kazuma Kiryu in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Honk-Honk Lady: In the parking lot on the bottom-right corner of Ohama St., you’ll be able to easily spot the Honk-Honk Lady. She charges ¥50,000 to improve both Tech and Body.

Honk-Honk Man: If you leave Hamakita Park, which is found to the North and use the bridge to cross the water on the East, you’ll see the Man in waiting patiently for a client. For a pricey ¥100,000, he improves Soul, Body, and Tech.

All Honk-Honk Workers in Kamurocho

Honk-Honk Princess: The only Honk-Honk worker in all of Kamurocho, you’ll be able to find the Princess in the alley behind the Wild Jackson restaurant. She charges ¥30,000 simply to improve Kiryu’s Body stat.

And that’s every Honk-Honk worker location in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.