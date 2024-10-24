Like a Dragon: Yakuza Season 1: What Does Gokudo Mean?

The term “gokudo” gets tossed around regularly in Like a Dragon: Yakuza Season 1 – so, what does it mean?

What Does Gokudo Mean in Like a Dragon: Yakuza?

Gokudo is one of several Japanese words peppered throughout Like a Dragon: Yakuza‘s Season 1’s initial three-episode drop that never really gets a definition. Admittedly, the context in which the term is used makes the general gist clear; it’s clearly something to do with organized crime. However, the specifics aren’t exactly easy to tease out, no matter how many times gokudo is repeated.

That’s bound to bug some viewers, but fret not: we have the answer! Gokudo is simply another word for a yakuza. There are two primary English translations of the word: “wicked” or “extreme path.” And if the former doesn’t seem especially flattering, it compares favorably to the translation of yakuza (which essentially means “good for nothing”). As such, characters who use the word gokudo in Like a Dragon: Yakuza are typically members of a crime family (or those eager not to fall afoul of one!).

This mirrors the Prime Video show’s video game source material, in which usage of gokudo versus yakuza typically reflects the speaker’s alignment. It’s also in keeping with publisher Sega’s original vision for the games, which leaned less heavily on the “Yazuka” branding. Indeed, the franchise only ever used “Yakuza” as part of its title for intentional releases; in Japan, it was always Like a Dragon.

This has caused some confusion over the years, even after Sega dropped the Yakuza branding outside Japan in 2022. Like a Dragon: Yakuza hasn’t helped, either. The show’s name is the same as the eighth game’s title, only in reverse! It’s all a bit tricky to keep track of. But hey: at least you’re not scratching your head over what gokudo means anymore.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza Season 1 Episodes 1-3 are currently streaming on Prime Video.

